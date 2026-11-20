When I ask what’s going on, she says I’m not her boss.

A while back she shared that she wanted to take a break from the workforce. I agreed that it was OK because I earn enough to support us comfortably.

But now, months into her stay-at-home stint, I realize it isn’t going exactly how I’d imagined it. After a long day at work, I often come home to find that very little has been done. I still have to tackle laundry, prepare my own dinner and lunch for the following day, and wash dishes.

Also read Sean Maloney and Jeremy Fall Restore Historic Los Angeles Landmark Cole's

I don’t expect my wife to wait on me hand and foot, but I thought we would have a different division of responsibilities while she was home. I’ve tried discussing this, but she gets defensive, insisting she didn’t leave her job to have a new boss at home. How do I address this without sounding like a husband from the Stone Age? Sounds like your wife may be depressed.

If she has stopped working and stopped engaging in basic daily activities, what is she doing all day? It is understandable that you don’t want to come off as entitled or demanding, but it also makes sense that she would take on some responsibilities, especially since she has time to pitch in. Sit down with your wife, and gently ask her to tell you what’s going on with her.

Advertisement

There is a deeper issue that is much more important than whether she washes a load of clothes or prepares a meal. Do your best to get her to open up about everything. What happened at work that prompted her to want to call it quits? What is happening now, and how is she spending her time during the day?

What does she want for her life, and how can you help her to get there? Be supportive, not demanding. With patience, work to get her to talk. : My roommate borrows my things without asking.

At first, it was small stuff, like shampoo or a jacket, and I didn’t think much of it. Recently, I wanted to wear a particular item of clothing and realized she had taken it on a weekend trip. When I told her that bothered me, she said she thought we were close enough that it wouldn’t matter. I like living with her, but I don’t think being friends means everything I own is available to her.

How do I set a clear boundary without making our apartment uncomfortable? Having grown up with two sisters, I can tell you my rule was that you could not use anything of mine without asking first. Period. That rule didn’t change when I began my adult life and had a roommate.

Advertisement

You have every right to establish boundaries with your roommate that she cannot cross. Anything that you consider particularly special you may need to stash away in a locked suitcase or at the bottom of a drawer for safe keeping. But make it clear to her that she does not have permission to borrow anything without express permission from you — period.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106.