Harriette Cole: All those times my husband said he was visiting Grandma … he wasn’t

It wasn’t until I went to see her that I learned he had been lying to me for a year.

My husband has been lying to me for the last year about visiting his grandma in the nursing home on Saturdays. Instead, he has been going to gamble while I sit at home with our three children.

I am so disappointed in him because his grandma actually is in a nursing home, and that means he’s been leaving her without visitors on Saturdays. I found out he wasn’t visiting her because this past Saturday, I decided to tag along and bring the kids. She made a comment about how it’s been so long since she’s seen us all — including my husband. I corrected her and told her that her grandson comes to visit her every Saturday.

Also read Cole Young’s Gold Glove Raises One Question About Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s Fit With Mariners

She responded by saying she hadn’t seen him in over a year. Even though she is in her mid-90s, her memory is sharp. That’s when I knew he had been lying for the past year. When I confronted my husband, he admitted that he had been spending his Saturdays at the casino, but he insisted he could stop whenever he wanted.

I am hurt that he has been lying to me for so long, especially when his grandmother is getting older and deserves to spend time with her family. I am also worried about what this gambling habit might be doing to our family’s finances. : Demand to see your family finances — everything, so that you can know firsthand where you stand. Strongly recommend that he get help.

Advertisement

He can start with Gamblers Anonymous, which is free. You should get support, too — and schedule visits with Grandma. I’ve known this about her for a long time, but her choice to ruin the mood just to get her point across or prove someone wrong is becoming more of a nuisance to me now that I am older, prioritize my peace more and understand that disagreements are not always fights.

When she’s involved, these scenarios usually end with her pushing her perspective and me falling silent — mostly because I want the discourse to end. Recently, a group of four of us were discussing a piece of cultural news. One person volunteered to play devil’s advocate to discuss the other side of things.

My friend barely let him finish when she doubled down on her already-stated point of view and told him his “constant need” to be devil’s advocate is “problematic. ” He conceded, but I was bothered by her need to control the conversation. I think acknowledging different perspectives — even when we don’t agree with them — is healthy. DEAR DEVIL’S ADVOCATE: It’s time to speak up.

Privately, tell your friend what you’ve noticed about her social interaction and need to stir the pot. Tell her it makes group situations awkward and contentious. Give her a few examples, and ask her to cool it. Since she may not realize she does it, you could suggest that you come up with a nonverbal cue to tip her off next time so she can stand down when needed.

Advertisement

She may be willing to try to adjust her behavior. Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106.