Harriet Sperling's Emilia Wickstead Wedding Dress: A Dialogue Between Tradition and Modernity

NHS nurse Harriet Sperling married Peter Phillips in a bespoke Emilia Wickstead gown that blended tradition and modernity, featuring a square-neck column, cropped jacket, and three-meter train, with Pragnell tiara and Jimmy Choo shoes.

The wedding dress worn by Harriet Sperling , an NHS nurse, when she married Peter Phillips on Saturday was a bespoke creation by designer Emilia Wickstead , described as featuring an intentional dialogue between tradition and modernity.

The gown, crafted entirely by the in-house team at Wickstead's West London atelier, required 140 hours of work. It combined a square-neck column underdress with a delicately cropped over-jacket that sits just above the waist. A three-meter train, inspired by early 19th-century fashion, fell flat and linear from the waist beneath a square cut-out back. The design was realised in Italian ivory crêpe, overlaid with fine French Leavers lace adorned with an all-over prairie flower motif.

The same lace extended to the edge of Harriet's veil. The lace was meticulously hand-applied, with its heritage tracing back to the early 1900s and the invention of the Leavers loom in Britain. Scalloped lace appliqué enhanced the gown's architectural lines across the neckline and cuffs. Dome buttons ensured each scalloped edge met precisely along the centre back, highlighting the craftsmanship.

Harriet completed her ensemble with the Pragnell family tiara, worn by generations of the British jewellery firm, including at the coronations of King George VI and Queen Elizabeth II. The tiara incorporated Edwardian and Deco periods with a festoon of glittering leaves and floral motifs. It closely resembled a tiara owned by The Princess Royal, seen in her official 50th birthday photograph in 2000.

Harriet paired the dress with Jimmy Choo shoes and Pragnell earrings, and wore her hair in an elegant bun to showcase the tiara. Her bridal bouquet, created by floral artist Millie Richardson, included sweet peas, myrtle, and lily of the valley. The myrtle was a family tradition for both Harriet's family and the Royal Family, symbolising love, beauty, and peace.

The ceremony took place at All Saints Church in Kemble, led by the Reverend Dr Steve Bullock, with the marriage blessing and address by the Reverend Nicky Gumbel. Guests included the couple's parents and siblings, such as Peter's half-sister Stephanie Hosier with her husband William, and Peter and Stephanie's father, Captain Mark Phillips, the ex-husband of Princess Anne. The King and Queen were the first to depart, whisked by helicopter to Epsom for the Derby at 4pm.

As church bells rang, a crowd of about 300 well-wishers cheered, and guests formed an impromptu umbrella guard of honour so the couple could pose for photos almost dry. Peter and Harriet stood under a large white umbrella with three bridesmaids, waving before leaving in a vintage Rolls-Royce. Kate and William also drew cheers as they departed in a black Audi with police escort. Peter's best man was his childhood friend Andrew Tucker.

The wedding reception was held at Gatcombe Park, home of The Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Lawrence. Both the church wedding and reception were organised by Peregrine Armstrong-Jones of Bentley's Entertainments. The flowers and floral archways were designed by Millie Richardson using locally sourced, English-grown flowers with a sustainable and eco-conscious brief. All church flowers were shared with the local community.

Earlier, hundreds of well-wishers spent hours waiting for a glimpse of the bride and gave three cheers when she arrived at the venue near Cirencester





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