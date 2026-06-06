Harriet Sperling Is the Epitome of a Royal Bride in White Lace and a Sparkling Tiara at Her Royal Wedding to Peter Phillips

The newest member of the Royal Family chose a lacy gown with a dramatic veil for her nuptials.

Contact me with news and offers from other Future brandsSperling, 45, was pictured in a long-sleeve white lace gown and a dramatic veil as she arrived at All Saints Church in the village of Kemble, England.

The white column dress features sheer lace sleeves, and is accentuated by a white veil, which was held by her bridesmaids. Royal fans had been eagerly awaiting 2026's royal wedding, with Harriet quickly becoming a style icon at her initial public appearances alongside her fiancé. Her classic bridal look perfectly complemented the newest Royal Family member's sleek aesthetic. , with her ex-husband.

The royal bride met Peter at a sporting event for her daughter, and Georgina wore a white dress to celebrate her mom's happy day. The teen's new stepsisters, Isla and Savannah Phillips, were also there to support their dad. Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor.

She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.. ” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.





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Peter Phillips to Wed Fiancée Harriet Sperling in Rural Royal Wedding in Kemble, GloucestershirePeter Phillips, the 48-year-old nephew of King Charles, will tie the knot with fiancée Harriet Sperling in a humble ceremony in Kemble, Gloucestershire, on Saturday 6 June. The pair will exchange vows in the historic All Saints Church, which is said to date back to the 11th century.

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Royal Wedding Preparations Underway for Peter Phillips and Harriet SperlingPeter Phillips and Harriet Sperling prepare for their intimate royal wedding in the Cotswolds, with minimalistic greenery decor and attendance from senior royals, while Prince Harry and Prince Andrew are notably absent.

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