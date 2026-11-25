The newest member of the Royal Family is celebrating her first married Christmas in style.

Contact me with news and offers from other Future brandsdaughter-in-law Harriet looked ready to celebrate in a green velvet coat at the annual Fayre of St James's Christmas Carol Concert, and she added some Harriet dressed in holiday colors for the event at St James's Church in Piccadilly, wearing a $1,450 coat by one of her favorite British brands,.

The channel-stitched and quilted moss green style features bracelet sleeves and a belted waist, and she paired her statement coat with black pumps and a $1,690 pony-print bag. A Land of Sweets & Delights Large Pear Rhodolite Garnet and Diamond Accent Earrings The former NHS nurse added a quiet nod to the holidays with her sparkling jewelry, wearing a pair of 44.5-carat Kiki McDonough drop earrings.

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The rhodolite garnet and diamond style is part of the brand's new A Land of Sweets & Delights collection, which is"inspired by the joyful vibrancy of The Nutcracker.

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"Peter and Harriet will celebrate their six-month wedding anniversary on December 6, and their first Christmas as a married couple will bring together their new blended family. Harriet shares a 14-year-old daughter,The ultimate daily digest for women of power, purpose, and style. Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors "I'm now married and that’s a pleasurable adjustment, because it’s so lovely having somebody to share life and experiences with. And trying to fit everything in!

" Harriet said, adding that she feels"fortunate to have such wonderful girls between us. " Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.