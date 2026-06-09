NHS nurse Harriet Sperling married Peter Phillips at All Saints Church, Kemble, in an intimate ceremony highlighted by an Emilia Wickward gown that fuses Edwardian and contemporary design, a historic Pragnell tiara, and eco‑friendly floral arrangements, while the royal family made a brief appearance before departing for the Derby.

Harriet Sperling, an NHS nurse, married Peter Phillips in a small but meticulously planned ceremony at All Saints Church in Kemble on Saturday, drawing the attention of the royal family and fashion enthusiasts alike.

The bride's gown, designed by London label Emilia Wickward, was described by the brand as a purposeful conversation between historic tradition and contemporary style. The custom piece was created entirely in the label's West London atelier, taking 140 hours to complete, and was fitted in the brand's private salon on Sloane Street.

The silhouette combines a square‑neck column underdress with a delicately cropped jacket that ends just above the waist, while an early‑nineteenth‑century inspired three‑metre train falls straight from the waist, echoing the clean lines of a Regency silhouette. The fabric is an Italian ivory crêpe draped beneath an exquisite French Leavers lace that features an all‑over prairie‑flower motif extending to the edge of the veil.

Hand‑applied lacework, a heritage craft dating back to the early 1900s after the invention of the Leavers loom in Britain, provides scalloped appliqués that enhance the design's architectural, sculptural effect. Dome buttons secure each scalloped edge along the centre back, highlighting the precision of the garment's construction.

The dress was complemented by a Pragnell family tiara that has a lineage of royal service, having adorned heads at the coronations of King George VI and Queen Elizabeth II and resembling the tiara the Princess Royal wore for her 50th‑birthday portrait in 2000. Harriet paired the gown with Jimmy Choo shoes, Pragnell earrings and an elegant bun that showcased the sparkling tiara.

Her bouquet, arranged by noted floral artist Millie Richardson, combined sweet peas, myrtle and lily of the valley; the inclusion of myrtle echoed a long‑standing tradition shared by both Harriet's family and the British royal family, symbolising love, beauty and peace. The service was led by Reverend Dr Steve Bullock, with a blessing from Reverend Nicky Gumbel, and was attended by close relatives, including Peter's half‑sister Stephanie Hosier and her husband William, as well as their father Captain Mark Phillips, former husband of Princess Anne.

After the ceremony, the newlyweds were escorted outside beneath a massive white umbrella while three bridesmaids followed, and then departed in a vintage Rolls‑Royce. The King and Queen were the first to leave, whisked away by helicopter to Epsom for the Derby. Following the church ceremony, the couple travelled to Gatcombe Park, the home of the Princess Royal, for a reception organized by seasoned event curator Peregrine Armstrong‑Jones of Bentley's Entertainments.

The floral décor, designed and installed by Millie Richardson, featured locally sourced English blooms arranged into arches and centrepieces, adhering to a sustainable, eco‑conscious brief. All flowers used in the church were later distributed to the surrounding community as a gesture of gratitude for their support during the planning process. Guests, numbering around three hundred, cheered exuberantly as the bride emerged and later formed an impromptu umbrella guard of honour to keep the rain off the couple for their photographs.

The evening concluded with Kate and William departing in a black Audi escorted by police, while Harriet and Peter's celebration continued with family, friends and a celebration of both heritage and modern design. The wedding, though intimate, underscored the seamless blend of royal tradition and contemporary fashion, with Emilia Wickward's meticulous craftsmanship and the historic jewels providing a visual narrative that linked past and present.

Harriet's choice of a dress that marries Edwardian and Art Deco influences, the use of heritage Leavers lace, and the inclusion of symbolic flora all contributed to a ceremony that was as much a tribute to lineage as it was a statement of personal style. The event also highlighted a growing emphasis on sustainability within high‑profile celebrations, as evidenced by the locally sourced floral arrangements and the donation of blossoms to the local community after the festivities





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