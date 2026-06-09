Harriet Sperling and Peter Phillips Celebrate Intimate Royal Wedding at All Saints Church

NHS nurse Harriet Sperling wed Prince Peter Phillips in a private ceremony at All Saints Church, Kemble, wearing a bespoke Emilia Wickhard gown that blends historic elegance with modern craftsmanship; the day featured a historic tiara, eco‑friendly floral designs, and a reception at Gatcombe Park.

Harriet Sperling , a nurse with the National Health Service, exchanged vows with Prince Peter Phillips in a small, private ceremony at All Saints Church in Kemble, Gloucestershire, on Saturday.

The bride looked radiant in a custom‑made Emilia Wickhard dress that the label described as a conversation between tradition and modernity. The gown was conceived in the house's West London atelier and required roughly 140 hours of hand‑craftsmanship. Its silhouette combined a square‑neck column underskirt with a cropped, waist‑high over‑jacket, while a three‑metre‑long train, inspired by early‑19th‑century silhouettes, fell straight from the waist behind a cut‑out back.

The fabric was Italian ivory crêpe, overlaid with fine French Leavers lace that featured a prairie‑flower motif extending onto the veil. Hand‑sewn scalloped appliqué and dome buttons highlighted the dress's architectural lines, underscoring the label's commitment to detail. The bridal accessories reinforced the historic tone of the ensemble.

Sperling wore a Pragnell family tiara that has graced the heads of royalty at events such as the coronations of King George VI and Queen Elizabeth II, and she paired the headpiece with Pragnell earrings. Her shoes were from Jimmy Choo, and her hair was styled in an elegant bun to showcase the sparkling tiara.

The bouquet, created by celebrated floral designer Millie Richardson, combined sweet peas, lily of the valley and myrtle-a plant traditionally used by both Sperling's own family and the British royal family to symbolize love, beauty and peace. The couple was escorted out of the church by an impromptu umbrella guard of honour, protecting them from a light drizzle as they posed for photographs beneath a large white umbrella.

The ceremony was attended by roughly three hundred guests, including the bride's and groom's parents and siblings, as well as a few senior members of the royal family. After the service, the newlyweds departed in a vintage Rolls‑Royce while the King and Queen left earlier in a helicopter to attend the Derby at Epsom. Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, followed in a black Audi with a police escort, drawing cheers from the crowd.

The reception was held at Gatcombe Park, the home of Princess Anne and Vice‑Admiral Sir Timothy Lawrence, and was orchestrated by veteran event curator Peregrine Armstrong‑Jones of Bentley's Entertainments. Floral arches and centrepieces, also designed by Millie Richardson, were made from locally sourced English flowers and later donated to the community, reflecting the couple's commitment to sustainability





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