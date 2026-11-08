Harriet Phillips Royal Style and Charity Work Revealed in First Photoshoot

Harriet Phillips, the new member of the British royal family, shares her first charity patronage and debut fashion looks, highlighting her support for young families and her signature smart-casual aesthetic.

Harriet Phillips, the 46-year-old former NHS nurse and newest member of the British royal family, has officially stepped into her public role with a dual announcement of her first charitable patronage and a debut fashion feature. Born and raised in Gloucestershire, Phillips has swiftly integrated into royal life, selecting Home Start Cotswolds as her initial cause. This local charity, operating within the Cotswolds District Council, provides essential support to young families in need. Her dedication to this organization runs parallel to her ongoing professional work in the field of infant mental health.

Phillips Champions Local Families

The former nurse has taken on the patronage of Home Start Cotswolds, marking her first official charity commitment since joining the royal family. This organization focuses on supporting young families across the Cotswolds District Council, offering resources and assistance during challenging times. Phillips will fulfill this role while maintaining her career in infant mental health, blending her professional expertise with her public duties. This early choice of patronage highlights her connection to her home county and her focus on community support.

Also read Harriet Phillips Embraces Royal Role With Charity Work Inspired by Kate Middleton

First Photoshoot Features Signature Style

In her first ever professional photoshoot, Phillips posed alongside her black labrador, Snipey, at the Calcot Manor and Spa in Gloucestershire. The images were released for HELLO! magazine and showcased a wardrobe that balances high fashion with royal appropriateness. Phillips demonstrated a preference for the new royal purple trend, specifically burgundy tones. She styled a frilled Beulah silk shirt underneath a striped burgundy ME+EM velvet suit, a combination that mirrors styles frequently worn by the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton. This deliberate fashion nod underscores her awareness of royal sartorial traditions.

Smart Casual Aesthetic Dominates Wardrobe

Phillips' fashion choices in the shoot emphasize a smart casual aesthetic, a style widely favored by senior royals including Meghan Markle and Kate. Her winter looks included classic combinations such as a striped shirt paired with straight-leg jeans, accessorized with a navy peacoat that is currently very much in style. Another featured outfit included a woolen grey funnel neck jumper tucked into a jacquard midi skirt, proving her ability to toe the line between fashion-savvy and appropriate for royal engagements. Her approach to dressing suggests a modern, accessible interpretation of royal style.

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Monochromatic Tan Look for HELLO! Cover

Appearing on the cover shoot for HELLO! magazine, Phillips styled a monochromatic tan look that featured an Aspiga Alpaca blend knitted tank paired with a pink tasselled skirt from Suzannah London. To complete the beige-themed ensemble, she wore a double-breasted tan jacket, creating a look that is described as cool, casual, and perfect for autumn and winter in the countryside. Styling experts note that wearing one or two sizes larger can help achieve this relaxed fit. The combination of a classic knitted vest with a shimmery, metallic skirt offers inspiration for festive season dressing, adding sparkle to ordinary outfits.

High Street Favorites and Future Outlook

Phillips continues the royal tradition of wearing high street apparel, similar to Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle. Her HELLO! shoot included pieces from brands like ME+EM and Beulah, creating a chic and achievable look for the public. She also wore a blue and white striped shirt from Awake Mode with Wyse jeans, topped with a bright red Knatchbull jumper tied around her waist. This outfit exemplifies the royal preference for dressing down shirts with light wash straight-leg jeans. As she establishes her public persona, Phillips' focus on local charity and accessible fashion sets a distinct tone for her future engagements and media appearances.