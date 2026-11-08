Harriet Phillips Embraces Royal Role With Charity Work Inspired by Kate Middleton

Harriet Phillips channels Princess of Wales by selecting early years charity patronage and adopting similar fashion staples, marking her formal entry into royal charitable duties.

Harriet Phillips has openly acknowledged Princess of Wales as her primary guide since marrying into the royal family on June 6. The 46-year-old former NHS specialist nurse exchanged vows with Peter Phillips, son of Princess Anne, at All Saints Church in Kemble, Gloucestersher. She described the ceremony as a 'slice of heaven' during her first interview with Hello! magazine following the nuptials. Harriet revealed a deep bond with the future Queen, stating she frequently seeks 'advice and guidance' from the 'open-hearted' Catherine.

Charitable Patronage Focuses On Early Childhood

Harriet Phillips has selected Home-Start Cotswolds as her inaugural royal patronage after leaving her healthcare career. The organization supports families with young children, aligning directly with her 24-year specialization in infant mental health and early years development. She described the choice as a 'natural step, rather than a complete change of direction' from her professional background. This decision mirrors the charitable focus of Catherine, who champions early childhood development through the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.

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Shared Backgrounds And Professional Roots

Harriet Phillips and the Princess of Wales share notable parallels in their origins and professional histories. Both women come from upper-middle-class families in neighboring Berkshire and Gloucestersher respectively. Harriet previously served as a key member of a medical team that saved the life of a critically ill infant named Phineas in 2010. She contributed a candid essay to Woman Alive, discussing her experiences as a single mother and her Christian faith. Catherine has also demonstrated writing skills, co-authoring an essay on human connection with Harvard Professor Robert Waldinger.

Fashion Choices Reflect Royal Influence

Harriet Phillips has drawn clear inspiration from the Princess of Wales regarding her public wardrobe and style preferences. She attended Royal Ascot last year wearing a yellow dress that observers noted resembled Catherine's typical aesthetic. Her fashion repertoire includes brands frequently worn by the future Queen, such as Beulah, ME+ EM, and Self Portrait. These labels have benefited from the 'Kate effect' in the retail market. Harriet continues to incorporate similar designers into her outfits for various public engagements.

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Public Appearances At Major Events

Harriet Phillips has maintained a visible presence at major sporting and cultural events across the United Kingdom. She is now a regular attendee at Wimbledon and Cheltenham, appearing in outfits that echo Catherine's signature style. At a recent Easter service, she wore a blue polka-dot two-piece from Beulah London. This ensemble bore a striking similarity to a Jenny Packham dress worn by Catherine after the birth of Prince George in 2013. She completed the look with accessories from Kiki McDonough and Jane Taylor, both favorites of the Princess of Wales.

Personal Life And Family Connections

Beyond her public duties and fashion, Harriet Phillips leads a private life that includes personal passions and family time. She has revealed a love for wild swimming and enjoys holidays at Balmoral, the Scottish estate of the royal family. These activities highlight a connection to nature and traditional royal pastimes. Her journey as a single mother has also shaped her perspective on faith and resilience. She wrote about the unique bond forged between a mother and child through shared struggles. This personal depth adds to her role within the royal fold as she navigates her new responsibilities alongside her husband, Peter Phillips.