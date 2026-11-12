Clarkson's Farm star Harriet Cowan confirms breakup with James Booth after eight years. The 25-year-old farmer is relocating to a new property to continue her agricultural career independently in 2025.

Harriet Cowan, the popular farmer and television personality from Clarkson's Farm, has officially confirmed the end of her eight-year relationship with boyfriend James Booth. The 25-year-old agricultural entrepreneur announced the split in a video posted to her TikTok account, revealing that she is currently packing her belongings to relocate to a new farm.

Cowan and Booth, who met at the Belper Young Farmers Club in 2018, were childhood sweethearts who began their romantic relationship shortly after their introduction. The couple remained together for nearly a decade, building a life and career in agriculture and media, before deciding to part ways. A fan initially noticed the potential separation when Booth disappeared from Cowan's recent social media feeds, prompting the star to address the rumors directly in a now-deleted comment.

Also read Children Build Climate‑Smart Solutions at COP31 Science Türkiye Booth

The Core Transition and Future Plans

Harriet Cowan stated that she is entering a new chapter of her life independently, describing the move as an exciting but daunting step in her professional journey. She explained that while her initial life plans may have shifted, she is happy and eager to take full ownership of her farming endeavors. Cowan emphasized that she is ready to make her new property her own dream home and agricultural base.

Advertisement

She noted that she has packed her entire life into boxes and is preparing to move to her new farm immediately following the recording of her update. The transition marks a significant shift for the farmer, who is taking on the responsibility of managing a property entirely on her own. Cowan acknowledged that starting this new phase at age 25 feels like the scariest thing she has ever done, but she expressed confidence in her ability to handle the challenges ahead.

Stakeholder Perspectives and Support Networks

While James Booth has not issued a public statement, Cowan's representatives have been contacted for comment regarding the breakup. The farmer credited her massive online following and personal support network for helping her navigate the transition. She explicitly thanked her fans for their unwavering support, which she cited as essential to her ability to reach her current career milestones.

Cowan also highlighted the crucial role played by her friends and family in this new venture. She stated that having such a strong support system around her makes her feel prepared for the responsibilities of independent farming. Additionally, she expressed deep gratitude for the Clarkson's Farm production team, describing them as lifelong friends who have been instrumental in her success. She credited the show's crew with providing the foundation for her current public profile and career trajectory.

Advertisement

Real-World Impact and Industry Context

The announcement comes at a pivotal moment for Cowan's media and agricultural career. She first gained significant attention through her TikTok presence, where she showcased rural life and farming techniques. This online popularity caught the eye of Clarkson's Farm producers, leading to her casting in the fourth series. She became a breakout star during the show's run, notably stepping in for Kaleb Cooper while he was away on tour.

Cowan addressed previous tensions with Cooper, clarifying that their relationship has since improved. She explained that Cooper's initial frustration upon returning to filming was due to being away on tour for eight weeks, rather than any personal animosity. Cowan stated that they have completely cleared the air and are now good friends, dispelling any rumors of ongoing rivalry. She emphasized that her motivation for sharing her farming journey is partly to inspire young girls to pursue similar careers in agriculture.

In an earlier interview, Cowan revealed that she receives approximately 500 marriage proposals a day on social media, attributing half of the attention to admiration for her farming lifestyle. She maintained that this feedback is fun and reinforces her commitment to representing the agricultural industry positively. As she prepares to move to her new farm in May 2025, Cowan is positioning herself as an independent farmer ready to face the future with her established fanbase and professional experience.