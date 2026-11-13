Harriet Cowan Moves to New Farm After Splitting From James Booth

Clarkson's Farm star Harriet Cowan confirms she has ended her eight-year relationship with James Booth and is relocating to a new property as she begins her independent farming career.

Harriet Cowan has officially confirmed her separation from James Booth after an eight-year relationship while simultaneously announcing her transition to a new farm ing chapter. The 25-year-old Clarkson's Farm star shared this personal update through a TikTok video on Wednesday, revealing she has packed her entire life into boxes to move into a new property alone.

Cowans Relationship With James Booth Ends

Harriet Cowan and James Booth were childhood sweethearts who began their romantic partnership in 2018 after meeting at the Belper Young Farmers Club. The couple maintained a close public and private presence together for nearly eight years until their recent split. Cowan addressed the end of this long-term relationship directly in her social media post, stating that the pair had decided to go their separate ways.

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In a now-deleted comment on the platform, Cowan elaborated on the situation, writing that she is heading into a new chapter on her own. She expressed that while life sometimes takes a direction different from what is planned, she is happy, excited for the future, and ready to make her new farm her own little dream. This confirmation came after fans noticed the absence of Booth in her recent social media content.

Cowan Plans To Run New Farm Independently

Harriet Cowan is preparing to relocate to a new farm where she will manage the property entirely by herself. She stated that she is officially moving to the farm on her own to take on the world of farming at the age of 25. The farmer described this major life change as probably the scariest thing she has ever done in her whole life, yet she feels set with the help of her best friends and family who are surrounding her for support.

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Reflecting on her journey, Cowan noted that in May 2025, the fourth series of Clarkson's Farm aired, and she had previously spoken about being overwhelmed by the positive response to the show. She recalled living in her little house and nursing her baby at that time, noting that life was good. Now, with her life packed into boxes, she is ready to tackle the challenges of independent farming with gratitude for the support she has received.

Cowan Achieved Fame Through Social Media

Harriet Cowan originally caught the attention of Clarkson's Farm producers through her massive following on TikTok, where she showcased her daily farm life experiences. This digital presence led to her casting as a breakout star in the fourth series, where she stood in for Kaleb Cooper while he was away on tour. She credited her audience for helping her achieve everything she has done, stating she could not have managed without their support.

Cowan expressed deep thankfulness to the entire team at Clarkson's Farm, describing them as people she will be friends with for the rest of her life. She acknowledged that her journey has involved meeting fans at meet and greets and receiving widespread encouragement. Her ability to connect with a global audience through social media has been instrumental in her career development and her current transition to independent farming.

Clarifying Previous Rivalry With Kaleb Cooper

Earlier in August, Harriet Cowan addressed her past rivalry with Kaleb Cooper and revealed she receives approximately 500 marriage proposals a day on social media. She told The Telegraph that she receives about a thousand direct messages daily, with half coming from men expressing a wish to marry her. The other half come from young girls who are inspired by her farming lifestyle and wish to pursue similar careers.

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Regarding her relationship with Cooper, Cowan explained that his initial frosty reception upon returning for filming was due to his lengthy eight-week tour bus travels rather than personal animosity. She understood his frustration at returning home to find someone else had been doing his job while he was away from family and his tractor. Cowan confirmed that they have cleared the air completely and are now good friends.