HarperCollins allegedly suppressed warnings about David Walliams for years. New reports detail a cover-up of misconduct claims involving the bestselling author.

HarperCollins UK has formally terminated its publishing contract with children's author David Walliams, confirming the end of a lucrative relationship following a damning investigation into allegations of inappropriate behavior toward women and girls. The publisher stated they are shocked by the reports involving teenage girls and emphasized their strict commitment to the safety of staff and the public. This decisive action comes after years of internal warnings were allegedly ignored by management, who prioritized Walliams status as a financial asset over the well-being of employees.

Sources reveal that HarperCollins managers were informed about Walliams problematic conduct on six separate occasions as early as 2015. Despite these multiple alerts, the publisher failed to intervene for nearly a decade, allowing the author to continue his work unchecked. It was not until 2023 that the company engaged the prominent law firm Allen & Overy to conduct a comprehensive internal investigation into the serious claims made against the best-selling author.

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Former employees describe a workplace culture of intimidation where staff would explicitly warn each other to avoid the author. One former intern in her twenties stated that Walliams initiated a sexual relationship with her while she was employed at the company. Although she described the initial interaction as consensual, she later characterized the dynamic as a clear abuse of power, citing the significant hierarchy difference between them. This account adds to the growing list of allegations that have prompted legal scrutiny.

A whistleblower, who is an author currently working at the publishing house, claimed that HarperCollins actively attempted to suppress these stories. She asserted that executives tried to shut women up and keep their allegations under wraps to protect Walliams lucrative career. The whistleblower expressed deep regret that no one stood up to prevent Walliams from gaining unfettered access to young people, calling the situation the worst-kept secret among staff who felt powerless to change the outcome.

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Specific incidents cited in the reports include an alleged encounter at a book signing where Walliams approached a teenage schoolgirl in a childrens bookstore. A former employee present at the scene described the author as being out of his mind for attempting to ask for the girl Instagram details in such a setting. Walliams has strenuously denied all allegations of sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior, with his legal team stating he does not recall the interaction and suggesting any such request would have been to tag the bookshop in social media posts.

The Metropolitan Police has launched a separate investigation into serious sexual offenses reported against the TV star and author. This police inquiry is distinct from the claims detailed in recent media reports but underscores the gravity of the situation. Walliams also denies previous accusations that he molested a fifteen-year-old during his television career, including his time on Little Britain and as a judge on Britains Got Talent.

David Walliams has sold more than sixty million copies of his childrens books globally, with titles such as The Boy in the Dress and Gangsta Granny achieving massive commercial success. The Gangsta Granny series was adapted into a BBC special in 2013 and a sequel in 2022 starring Sheridan Smith. The dissolution of his publishing deal marks a significant shift for one of the UKs most profitable authors, whose works have generated millions in revenue for HarperCollins over the years.

HarperCollins spokespersons emphasized that the safety of their people is taken incredibly seriously, noting that the decision to terminate the contract was made after reviewing the allegations. The publisher acknowledged that while they were aware of concerns, they did not take adequate action for many years. The company is now facing intense scrutiny regarding its past handling of these warnings and its internal governance structures.

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The scandal has sparked a broader conversation about the protection of vulnerable individuals in high-stakes industries. Former staff members have spoken out about the pressure to remain silent, highlighting a systemic failure to address red flags. The ongoing police investigation and the legal fallout from the terminated contract suggest that the repercussions for Walliams and HarperCollins will continue to unfold in the coming months.

As the story develops, the publishing industry is likely to review its policies regarding the handling of misconduct allegations. The case of David Walliams serves as a stark reminder of the importance of accountability and the need for robust safeguards for employees and the public. The termination of his contract represents a significant moment for HarperCollins as it attempts to rebuild trust and ensure a safer working environment for all staff.