Harper's Bazaar Women Of The Year Awards Winners Claudia Winkleman And Glenn Close

Harper's Bazaar honors industry leaders at the Women Of The Year Awards. Claudia Winkleman receives the Television Icon Award alongside Glenn Close, who takes the main Icon honor, celebrating excellence across media and fashion.

Harper's Bazaar editor-in-chief Lydia Slater announced the distinguished lineup of honorees at the recent Women Of The Year Awards ceremony held on Thursday. The prestigious event recognized pivotal figures across television, film, fashion, and sports for their transformative contributions to their respective industries. Among the most notable recipients was Claudia Winkleman, who was awarded the Television Icon honor for her enduring impact on British broadcasting.

Claudia Winkleman Receives Television Icon Award

Television presenter and producer Claudia Winkleman accepted the Television Icon Award, a distinction that highlights the grace, charm, and unmistakable style she has brought to her career. The Traitors host, who is 54 years old, shared the evening with her husband, Kris Thykier, marking a rare and highly publicized joint appearance by the couple. Winkleman impressed attendees with a sophisticated ensemble featuring an oversized blazer worn over a grey high-neck top and black leggings. She completed the look with gold jewelry and a matching black bag, embodying the elegance celebrated by the award.

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Glenn Close Honored As Primary Icon

Lydia Slater presented the main Icon Award to screen and stage legend Glenn Close in recognition of her dazzling five-decade career. The honor specifically acknowledges Close's enduring impact on screen and stage through her portrayal of complex, challenging women. This primary award sets the tone for an evening dedicated to celebrating the achievements of pioneering women who have reshaped cultural narratives and artistic standards through their work.

Film And Theatre Stars Take Top Honors

The awards ceremony also celebrated excellence in cinematic and theatrical arts with several major wins. Mikey Madison received the Film Actress of The Year award, recognized for her versatility which includes her Oscar-winning performance in Anora and her intense portrayal of a whistleblower in The Social Reckoning. In the theatre category, Cate Blanchett took home the Theatre Actress Award for her dual-role performance in the National Theatre production of Electra/Persona.

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Breakthrough Talent And Digital Innovators Recognized

Bella Maclean was named the Breakthrough Award winner in association with headline partner, the Platinum Card by American Express. This recognition follows her acclaimed performance as Taggie O'Hara in Disney+ series Rivals. Additionally, Amelia Dimoldenberg received the Innovator Award for building one of the most influential media brands of her generation, having amassed more than a billion views on YouTube for her Chicken Shop Date series.

Fashion Leaders And Sports Icons Celebrated

The fashion and sports sectors were represented by significant industry leaders and athletes. Givenchy creative director Sarah Burton received the Designer Award for her extraordinary creative legacy and defining influence on luxury fashion. Model Stephanie Cavalli was named Model of The Year after challenging industry conventions and becoming a powerful symbol of age inclusivity. Britain's fastest woman, Dina Asher-Smith, received the Sporting Inspiration Award for her record-breaking run at the European Championships and lasting impact on British sport.

Change Makers And Future Awards Announced

Indhu Rubasingham and Kate Varah, joint leaders behind the National Theatre's renaissance, received the Change-Maker Award for their transformative leadership. They were honored for championing new voices, broadening access, and shaping the future of British theatre. The 2026 Women of the Year Awards were supported by Veuve Clicquot La Grande Dame as Champagne Partner and Range Rover as Car Partner, reinforcing commitments to celebrating pioneering women across all fields.