Harper's Bazaar Women Of The Year Awards Celebrate Claudia Winkleman And Glenn Close

Harper's Bazaar Women Of The Year Awards honored Claudia Winkleman with the Television Icon Award and Glenn Close with the Icon Award at the Thursday ceremony in London.

Claudia Winkleman and her husband Kris Thykier were spotted enjoying a rare public appearance on Thursday at the Harper's Bazaar Women Of The Year Awards. Both fifty-four years old, the Traitors host and producer looked visibly affectionate as they navigated the red carpet event in London. Winkleman secured a major honor during the evening, accepting the Television Icon Award for her distinguished broadcasting career. Thykier accompanied her to the ceremony, marking a significant step away from their usual private lifestyle.

Claudia Winkleman Accepts Television Icon Honor

Claudia Winkleman received the Television Icon Award, a distinction specifically designed to celebrate the grace, charm, and unmistakable style that have established her as one of Britain's most beloved broadcasters. She presented a polished ensemble consisting of an oversized blazer layered over a grey high-neck top and black leggings. The television personality accessorized her outfit with gold jewelry and carried a matching black bag throughout the evening's proceedings. Her husband, Kris Thykier, complemented the formal occasion by wearing a navy blue suit paired with a crisp white shirt and a blue tie.

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Glenn Close Honored For Five Decade Career

Harper's Bazaar editor-in-chief Lydia Slater took the stage to honor screen and stage legend Glenn Close with the main Icon Award. Slater recognized Close for her dazzling five-decade career portraying complex, challenging women and her enduring impact on both screen and stage. The recognition highlighted Close's status as a towering figure in global entertainment, acknowledging decades of critical acclaim and artistic longevity. This award serves as a testament to her sustained relevance and ability to captivate audiences across multiple generations of filmmaking and theater.

Film, Theatre, And Sports Recognition Categories

The ceremony featured a diverse array of accolades celebrating excellence across various creative and athletic disciplines. Mikey Madison was named Film Actress of the Year, recognized for her versatility ranging from her Oscar-winning turn in Anora to her role in The Social Reckoning. Bella Maclean received the Breakthrough Award following her acclaimed performance as Taggie O'Hara in Disney+'s Rivals. Cate Blanchett took home the Theatre Actress Award for her dual-role performance in the National Theatre's production of Electra/Persona. Additionally, Britain's fastest woman, Dina Asher-Smith, received the Sporting Inspiration Award for her record-breaking run at the European Championships.

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Industry Innovators And Creative Leaders Honored

Recognizing impact beyond traditional performance arts, the event awarded several industry pioneers for their contributions to media and design. Amelia Dimoldenberg received the Innovator Award for building one of the most influential media brands of her generation through her Chicken Shop Date series on YouTube. Givenchy creative director Sarah Burton was named Designer Award recipient for her extraordinary creative legacy in luxury fashion. Indhu Rubasingham and Kate Varah, joint powerhouses behind the National Theatre's renaissance, shared the Change-Maker Award for their transformative leadership. Sam Taylor-Johnson was named Artist of the Year for her bold vision across the visual arts.

Event Partners And Organizational Commentary

Harper's Bazaar deputy editor, Lydia Slater, presented the Model of the Year award to Stephanie Cavalli, celebrating her role as a symbol of age inclusivity in fashion. The event featured prominent corporate partnerships, including Range Rover as Car Partner and Veuve Clicquot La Grande Dame as Champagne Partner. Platinum Card by American Express served as the headline partner for the Breakthrough Award category. Lydia Slater expressed that the organization was honored to celebrate this extraordinary group of women at the nineteenth edition of the awards, noting that the winners embody the spirit of Harper's Bazaar.