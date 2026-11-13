Harper’s Bazaar Italy Names Giovanni Audiffredi New Editor in Chief

The Italian fashion media landscape is in flux, as Harper’s Bazaar Italy names Giovanni Audiffredi editor in chief and Condé Nast Italia faces layoffs.

Giovanni Audiffrediin recent years. In just four years it has established itself as the leader in its category, with impressive growth driven by quality and excellence,” said Giacomo Moletto, chief executive officer of Hearst Italia.

“I am certain he will draw on these strengths to launch a new phase of further growth and expand the activities of this fantastic brand. ”Brooks Brothers to Design Off-Field Uniforms for Italian Soccer Team Palermo FC A veteran editor, Audiffredi most recently served in the same role at Esquire and MH — Men’s Health, also owned by Hearst Italia.

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He spent most of his career at rival publishing houseAudiffredi starts at Harper’s Bazaar in January, granting continuity to the men’s titles he has overseen so far throughout the transition period and until his successor there is named.

“I take on this role with great respect for what has been achieved so far. I am fully aware of the significance of the title and its relevance. …We see the balance of the fashion industry shifting every day, across all its expressions. In this context, Harper’s Bazaar has a responsibility: it is a forerunner, an interpreter, a catalyst and a messenger,” Audiffredi said.

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“With the publisher’s support, we will develop the entire platform, launch new initiatives, and create value and culture for our audience and investors. ”Hearst Italia introduced Harpers’s Bazaar in the country in 2019 as a digital-only edition followed by print, which bowed with the December 2022 issue. That year Daria Veledeeva was named to the top of the masthead, moving from a similar role she held at Harper’s Bazaar Russia.

She was succeeded by Russo, who was already at Hearst Italia serving as the fashion publisher’s chief content officer.named Stefano Tonchi editorial director of the title and confirmed Sissy Vian as creative fashion director. According to industry sources, they are both expected to stay on board for the time being.

That same year Lee Swillingham and Stuart Spalding, founders of London-based creative studio Suburbia, were appointed creative directors of theMeanwhile Audiffredi’s former employer, Condé Nast Italia, is going through yet another phase of restructuring. After chief business officer Francesca Airoldi abruptly exited the publisher in October, four editorial staffers were let go earlier this week, as Vanity Fair and GQ nixed their respective affiliation departments.

This prompted a call for a strike that was supposed to kick off on Thursday but was suspended after the publisher agreed to open talks with employees and unions. The first meeting is summoned for Friday.

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“For the first time in its 64-year history, Condé Nast Italia’s journalists and union representatives have jointly declared a labor dispute, called an overtime ban and announced a strike. The unprecedented move follows a serious breakdown in the relationship between the company and the unions, now severely strained by management’s decisions,” the note issued by the RSU and CdR trade unions read.

“The four colleagues…were fired in a manner we consider brutal and damaging to workers’ dignity. The company made this decision without entering into negotiations or offering any possibility of reassignment,” it said.

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