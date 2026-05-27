Harper, Realmuto and Turner hit home runs in Phillies' 4-3 win over Padres

Bryce Harper, J.T. Realmuto and Trea Turner hit home runs and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the San Diego Padres 4-3. Harper hit a solo home run in the first inning on the ninth pitch of the game. Realmuto hit his to left field in the second, and Turner added another solo shot in the third.

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – MAY 26: Manager Craig Stammen #14 of the San Diego Padres takes the ball from Randy Vásquez #98 during a pitching change in the sixth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Petco Park on May 26, 2026 in San Diego, California.

Bryce Harper, J.T. Realmuto and Trea Turner hit home runs and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the San Diego Padres 4-3 on Tuesday night. Harper hit a solo home run in the first inning on the ninth pitch of the game to right field. Realmuto hit his to left field in the second, and Turner added another solo shot in the third inning.

Harper also scored on Alec Bohm's RBI single in the third. Aaron Nola threw five strikeouts, gave up three hits, and two earned runs in six innings for the Phillies. Jhoan Duran earned his 11th save of the season with two strikeouts in the ninth inning. Gavin Sheets hit a single in the fourth inning for the first hit of the game for the Padres.

Manny Machado hit a two-run homer to left field in the next at-bat. Ramón Laureano hit a solo shot in the eighth inning to bring the game within one. Starter Randy Vásquez pitched 5 2/3 innings for the Padres. He gave up eight hits, three earned runs, two strikeouts and one walk.

Jackson Merrill caught a ball that almost went over the center field wall in the third inning, denying what would have been a home run by Edmundo Sosa. LHP Cristopher Sanchez starts for the Phillies in the series finale on Wednesday. RHP Walker Buehler starts for the Padres.





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