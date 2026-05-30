Harper Beckham Spotted Enjoying Family Holiday in Ibiza with Pricey Chanel Handbags

Victoria Beckham's daughter Harper was spotted enjoying a family holiday in Ibiza with her parents and brother Romeo. Harper was seen sporting two pricey Chanel handbags worth £12,000 and taking style inspiration from her mum and brother Romeo's girlfriend Kim. The Beckham clan have been back in the Balearics for a family holiday with Harper, Romeo, and his DJ girlfriend Kim Turnbull. Victoria and her husband David were seen showcasing their impressive tattooed physiques and enjoying the sunset from their £16million super yacht. Body language expert Judi James has analysed the couple's body language, suggesting that Victoria is keen to show the world that her connection to David remains unbreakable. Harper has been taking style inspiration from both her mum and brother Romeo's girlfriend Kim, with the pair sporting matching brown dresses this week. The teen has been no stranger to sporting pieces from Victoria's collection, but on her latest outing this week, it looks like she's found a new muse. Showing her penchant for designer pieces, Harper teamed her brown dress with a £415 Jacquemus beach bag and matching kitten heels. Meanwhile Kim sported the same chic accessory, but opted for safer footwear to navigate the rocky terrain with a pair of £640 Hermés Oran Sandals. Harper looked chic in a crisp white ensemble which boasted a gypsy style top and perfectly tailored trousers as she arrived on a private dinghy. It comes after Romeo showed the apple doesn't fall far from the tree as he sunbathed in the sea with his dad David in Instagram snaps on Saturday. Harper has previously raided her mum's wardrobe during the family's yacht break, and was seen sporting a pink satin dress thought to be from her mum's upcoming collection as she headed to the Es Moli de Sal restaurant on Tuesday. Join the discussionWhat do you make of luxury fashion for teenagers? What's your view?

Harper Beckham , the 14-year-old daughter of Victoria Beckham , was spotted enjoying a family holiday in Ibiza with her parents and brother Romeo. Victoria shared a snap of her daughter giving a goofy smile in an Instagram post, showcasing Harper's sun-kissed look in a crisp white ensemble.

The candid snap was taken during the family's getaway to the Spanish island, where they were seen heading to lunch at celebrity hotspot Casa Jondal. Harper was enviably toted two pricey Chanel handbags, worth a whopping £12,000, as she arrived on a private dinghy. The teen has been taking style inspiration from both her mum and brother Romeo's girlfriend Kim, with the pair sporting matching brown dresses this week.

Harper has previously raided her mum's wardrobe during the family's yacht break, and was seen sporting a pink satin dress thought to be from her mum's upcoming collection as she headed to the Es Moli de Sal restaurant on Tuesday. The Beckham clan have been back in the Balearics, one of their favoured overseas destinations, for a family holiday with Harper, Romeo, and his DJ girlfriend, Kim Turnbull.

And on Friday, amid a packed itinerary, the couple still found time for each other after venturing out for a shopping expedition, followed by an early afternoon lunch, in Ibiza. Victoria and her husband David were seen showcasing their impressive tattooed physiques while in their swim shorts, and were also captured in a loved up snap as they enjoyed the sunset from their £16million super yacht.

Body language expert Judi James has analysed the couple's body language, suggesting that Victoria is keen to show the world that her connection to David remains unbreakable. Harper was later spotted heading to lunch with her family at celebrity hotspot Casa Jondal as she enviably toted two pricey Chanel handbags. Harper has been taking style inspiration from both her mum and brother Romeo's girlfriend Kim, with the pair sporting matching brown dresses this week.

The teen has been no stranger to sporting pieces from Victoria's collection, but on her latest outing this week, it looks like she's found a new muse. Showing her penchant for designer pieces, Harper teamed her brown dress with a £415 Jacquemus beach bag and matching kitten heels.

Meanwhile Kim sported the same chic accessory, but opted for safer footwear to navigate the rocky terrain with a pair of £640 Hermés Oran Sandals. Harper looked chic in a crisp white ensemble which boasted a gypsy style top and perfectly tailored trousers as she arrived on a private dinghy. It comes after Romeo showed the apple doesn't fall far from the tree as he sunbathed in the sea with his dad David in Instagram snaps on Saturday.

Harper has previously raided her mum's wardrobe during the family's yacht break, and was seen sporting a pink satin dress thought to be from her mum's upcoming collection as she headed to the Es Moli de Sal restaurant on Tuesday. Join the discussionWhat do you make of luxury fashion for teenagers? What's your view





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Harper Beckham Victoria Beckham Romeo Beckham Kim Turnbull David Beckham Ibiza Balearics Casa Jondal Chanel Handbags Jacquemus Beach Bag Hermés Oran Sandals Luxury Fashion Teenagers Celebrity News

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