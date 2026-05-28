Harper Beckham Shifts Style Inspiration to Brother Romeo's Girlfriend Kim Turnbull During Ibiza Holiday

Harper Beckham adopts Kim Turnbull as a fashion muse, wearing matching brown dresses in Ibiza, while Victoria Beckham discusses potential sale of her fashion label amidst financial recovery.

Harper Beckham , the 14-year-old daughter of David and Victoria Beckham , has been noted for her evolving style during a family holiday in Ibiza. Previously known for borrowing pieces from her mother's high-fashion wardrobe, she now appears to have found a new sartorial influence in Kim Turnbull , the girlfriend of her brother Romeo.

The two were photographed wearing matching brown dresses, signaling a shift in Harper's fashion inspiration. Harper accessorized her dress with a £415 Jacquemus beach bag and a pair of heeled flip-flops, maintaining a connection to her mother's signature aesthetic.

In contrast, Kim paired her similar dress with £640 Hermés Oran sandals, a practical choice for the island's rocky terrain. This sartorial alignment underscores the growing closeness between Harper and Kim, who have been seen spending considerable time together during the trip. The family's Ibiza getaway, which includes a stay aboard their £16 million yacht, has offered a glimpse into the Beckhams' dynamics.

Romeo, who reconciled with Kim after a brief split, debuted a striking bleached blond hairstyle reminiscent of his father's iconic looks from his football career. The couple, who first began dating in November 2024, appeared affectionate throughout the holiday.

Meanwhile, Victoria Beckham was observed in her own classic holiday attire, often receiving gestures of chivalry from David as they returned to the yacht after shopping. The family was photographed laughing together, though son Brooklyn was notably absent, continuing a period of reported estrangement from his parents. Amidst the holiday scenes, significant business developments concerning Victoria Beckham's eponymous fashion label came to light.

In a recent interview with the Financial Times, Victoria, who founded the brand in 2008, stated she would "never say never" to the possibility of selling the company. The label reported debts of £53.9 million in 2022, though sales rose to £112.7 million by 2024. Victoria highlighted the brand's growth trajectory and pointed to a strong reception at her London store as she plans expansions into New York and Miami.

Her openness to a sale follows earlier reports that she had to borrow £30 million from her husband's company, reflecting the ongoing financial complexities of maintaining a luxury fashion house. The juxtaposition of a lavish family holiday and the candid discussion of the brand's future illustrates the dual life of the Beckham family, balancing personal milestones with major corporate decisions





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Harper Beckham Kim Turnbull Victoria Beckham Beckham Family Ibiza Holiday Fashion Inspiration Jacquemus Hermés Romeo Beckham Fashion Label Sale

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