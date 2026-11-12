Harper Beckham's Harlo Beauty Brand Faces US Trademark Obstacle

Victoria and David Beckham's legal team submits a 122-page rebuttal to the USPTO regarding Harper's acne-focused cosmetics brand Harlo, citing market size importance.

Victoria Beckham and David Beckham are engaged in a high-stakes legal dispute with the United States Patent and Trademark Office over the registration of their daughter Harper Beckham's upcoming cosmetics line. The fifteen-year-old's brand, designated as Harlo by Harper, aims to provide skincare solutions for teenagers suffering from acne, a personal struggle that originally inspired the business venture. The application faces significant hurdles in the United States due to conflicts with an existing dietary supplement company, despite successful registrations in the United Kingdom and the European Union.

Trademark Conflict with Supplement Firm

The core of the legal challenge stems from the existence of a Las Vegas-based entity named Drink Harlo LLC, which holds existing trademarks for nutritional goods under the name Harlo in the United States. A US examiner previously refused the Beckham family's application last month, arguing that Harper's proposed cosmetics could be misconstrued by consumers as a new product line originating from the supplement firm. This refusal has prompted Victoria and David to initiate a robust legal defense to protect their daughter's intellectual property rights in the crucial American market.

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Legal Argument Details and Strategy

David and Victoria's legal representatives responded to the refusal with a comprehensive 122-page argument submitted to the USPTO, asserting that the two industries are fundamentally distinct and unlikely to cause consumer confusion. The filing emphasizes that cosmetics are applied to the exterior of the body for hygienic or aesthetic purposes, whereas dietary supplements are ingested for nutritional benefits. The legal team argues that these product categories are neither competitive nor complementary, meaning one cannot be substituted for the other, thereby ensuring clear market separation.

Comparison to Luxury Brand Precedents

To support the argument for distinct brand coexistence, the legal team cited precedents involving luxury fashion houses and the fashion industry, specifically comparing the situation to Chanel's registration of its famous double-C symbol. They noted that while Chanel holds rights to the symbol for perfumery and cosmetics, a separate owner, Angelice Alexander Martin, holds rights to a similar designation for vitamin supplements. The filing points out that the USPTO's own register confirms that consumers do not expect cosmetics and dietary supplements to emanate from a single source, allowing identical marks to coexist under separate ownership.

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Original Vision and Market Significance

The inspiration for Harlo by Harper dates back several years when Victoria Beckham learned that Harper was struggling with skin issues after using unsuitable beauty products. Harper expressed a strong desire to create a brand that would help other young girls avoid similar experiences, leading to the development of specific treatments like medicated facial cleansers. Registering the trademark in the United States is deemed vital for the brand's success due to the sheer size of the American beauty market, which offers significant growth potential for the teenager's entrepreneurial ambitions.

Next Steps in Registration Process

While the trademark was successfully registered in the UK on October 9 and in the EU last summer, the status remains pending in the United States and Canada. The Beckham family's legal strategy focuses on demonstrating that the name Harlo by Harper is a rhythmic, unitary whole that resists dissection, further distinguishing it from the existing supplement brand. The outcome of this 122-page rebuttal will determine whether Harper Beckham can officially launch her acne-focused beauty line in the United States, a key milestone for her entry into the global business world.