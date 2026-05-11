Harper Beckham's Ambitious Brand Plans Revealed

Harper Beckham, the 13-year-old daughter of Victoria Beckham, has revealed her plan to become an entrepreneur. She aims to create an amazing brand when she is older, inspired by her mother's success in the fashion industry. With the help of her mother's team of experts, Harper is developing a range of skincare products for teenagers, aiming to be as successful as Hailey Bieber's beauty brand, Rhode, which is worth around £1 billion.

It was at the New York launch of her mother's new perfume in October 2024 when Harper Beckham first revealed her plan to become an entrepreneur.

She wrote on a piece of notepaper under the words 'my reverie' that she wanted to create an amazing brand when she is older. Her statement was followed by Victoria's trademark two kisses. Shortly afterwards, her fashion designer mother shared it with her 30 million-plus Instagram followers.

At the time, friends of the Beckhams played down Harper's ambitions, dismissing her revelation as nothing more than the typical musings of an impressionable teenager who has watched her parents create a £360 million empire. But fast forward 18 months, and Posh and Becks' only daughter means business. Friends of the family tell me that she is 'obsessed' with finding the right products for her range, which will be aimed at teenagers just like her.

Today, I can reveal the full, unvarnished and inside story of Harper's brand. And make no mistake, the Beckhams are hoping it will be as big as Hailey Bieber's, whose range Rhode is worth around £1 billion. Posh and Becks' daughter means business – I am told she is 'obsessed' with finding the right products for her range, which will be aimed at teenagers just like her.

Posh is said to be in awe of Hailey, whose company generated £155 million in sales for the year ending March 2025 and became famous for its lip gloss iPhone cases, something her husband, singer Justin Bieber, has referenced in his songs. With a reasonable price range and an exemplary marketing strategy that's included pop-ups at the Coachella music festival, London's Notting Hill and even a collaboration with Krispy Kreme donuts, Hailey's range is something of an inspiration for Harper, who is planning to unveil her brand early next year, before she finishes her GCSEs.

She is having fun finding the perfect name for it. It has been suggested that it will be called HIKU by Harper. But sources close to the Beckhams insist that isn't the case, and indeed separate reports say an application to trademark that name in the US has failed. The teen is using her mum's team of experts to work with her to develop the range which will include a cleanser, toner, some light moisturiser and possibly lip balms.

Reports that she is tapping into the boom in the Korean skincare market are wide of the mark, according to my sources.

'Anyone who knows Victoria knows she doesn't do things by halves,' says a friend of the Beckhams. 'Harper hasn't inherited the performing genes from Victoria but she has her mother's entrepreneurial spirit. 'Victoria is very open about what an entrepreneur Harper is. She has obviously been watching her parents, and their teams, very closely.

Now she has taken on some of her mum's contacts to work for her.

' Sources familiar with the project say that Harper has been 'shadowing' her mother in recent months in a move that they describe as 'work experience'. This includes the controversial mother/daughter trip to New York at the end of last month where Harper posed alongside Victoria for promotional events for her GAP clothing collaboration and her new perfume. Critics questioned why the youngster was not in school.

'Harper is getting all of the access,' says my source. 'She's been in all of the right places and watching how the business works. 'She has absolutely loved being in New York where her mum's brand is based and effectively doing work experience. It has all added to her obsession with getting her brand right.

' Sources say Harper has been 'shadowing' Victoria in a move they call 'work experience'. This included a recent mother-daughter trip to New York to promote Lady Beckham's perfume. Indeed, Harper would be hard-pushed to find a better mentor than her mother, who after launching her fashion range in 2008 went on to create a skincare and make-up brand.

And Victoria is already helping to lay the groundwork, spearheading a PR campaign to insist this will be very much Harper's baby, getting ahead of any narrative that her privileged daughter has had her brand handed to her in a typical nepo-baby fashion. Speaking on Emma Grede's podcast this week, former Spice Girl Victoria told the British businesswoman and co-founder of the SKIMS shapewear range that Harper's proposed brand was all her own idea after other skincare brands caused the youngster to develop acne.

'She came to me two or three years ago and she was really struggling with her skin,' said Victoria





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Harper Beckham Entrepreneur Brand Skincare Korean Skincare Market Victoria Beckham Hailey Bieber Rhode Beauty Brand GAP Clothing Collaboration New York Pop-Ups PR Campaign Emma Grede's Podcast Acne

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