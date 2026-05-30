Harper Beckham Enjoys Ibiza Holiday with Stylish Outings and Luxury Bags

Harper Beckham, the 14-year-old daughter of Victoria and David Beckham, was seen having a blast on her family's Ibiza holiday. The teenager looked sun-kissed and stylish in candid snaps shared by her mother, Victoria, on Instagram. Harper was spotted toting two expensive Chanel handbags worth over £12,000 during a lunch outing at celebrity hotspot Casa Jondal. Earlier in the week, Harper took style inspiration from her brother Romeo's girlfriend, Kim, and was seen wearing a brown dress and carrying a £415 Jacquemus beach bag. The Beckham family, including Romeo and Kim, enjoyed quality time together on their £16million super yacht.

Harper Beckham , the 14-year-old daughter of Victoria and David Beckham , was seen enjoying her family's Ibiza holiday with a goofy smile in a sun-kissed Instagram snap shared by her mother.

The teenager looked stylish in a crisp white ensemble, featuring a gypsy-style top and tailored trousers, as she arrived at celebrity hotspot Casa Jondal for lunch with her family. Harper carried two luxurious Chanel handbags, a large white leather tote worth £6,000 and a £5,600 pale pink classic flap bag, totalling over £12,000.

Earlier in the week, Harper was spotted wearing a brown dress, taking style inspiration from her brother Romeo's girlfriend, Kim, and accessorizing with a £415 Jacquemus beach bag and kitten heels. Meanwhile, Victoria and David shared loved-up moments on their £16million super yacht, showcasing their family's close bond during the holiday





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Harper Beckham Victoria Beckham David Beckham Ibiza Holiday Chanel Handbags Luxury Fashion Family Holiday Style Inspiration

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Beckham family enjoys relaxed Ibiza day as Victoria embraces confidence at 50David and Victoria Beckham spend a low‑key afternoon on their superyacht in Ibiza, sharing affectionate gestures while reflecting on Victoria's recent revelations about self‑acceptance and her fashion brand's growth plans.

Read more »

Victoria Beckham's Ibiza Style Inspires Fans as She Eyes Fashion Label ExpansionVictoria Beckham showcases her signature style during a family holiday in Ibiza, with her daughter Harper inheriting her fashion sense. Meanwhile, the designer reveals she is open to selling her label and expanding retail presence.

Read more »

Harper Beckham's Chic Ibiza Holiday: Two Chanel Bags and Family FunVictoria Beckham shared Instagram snaps of her daughter Harper during the family's Ibiza getaway, showcasing the 14-year-old's glamorous style including two pricey Chanel handbags worth £12,600. Harper was spotted in a crisp white ensemble, accessorising with a £6,000 white tote and a £5,600 pale pink flap bag, as the family enjoyed lunch at celebrity hotspot Casa Jondal. The holiday also featured moments with David and Romeo, while Victoria highlighted her bond with David in affectionate snaps aboard their £16 million yacht.

Read more »

Harper Beckham Spotted Enjoying Family Holiday in Ibiza with Pricey Chanel HandbagsVictoria Beckham's daughter Harper was spotted enjoying a family holiday in Ibiza with her parents and brother Romeo. Harper was seen sporting two pricey Chanel handbags worth £12,000 and taking style inspiration from her mum and brother Romeo's girlfriend Kim. The Beckham clan have been back in the Balearics for a family holiday with Harper, Romeo, and his DJ girlfriend Kim Turnbull. Victoria and her husband David were seen showcasing their impressive tattooed physiques and enjoying the sunset from their £16million super yacht. Body language expert Judi James has analysed the couple's body language, suggesting that Victoria is keen to show the world that her connection to David remains unbreakable. Harper has been taking style inspiration from both her mum and brother Romeo's girlfriend Kim, with the pair sporting matching brown dresses this week. The teen has been no stranger to sporting pieces from Victoria's collection, but on her latest outing this week, it looks like she's found a new muse. Showing her penchant for designer pieces, Harper teamed her brown dress with a £415 Jacquemus beach bag and matching kitten heels. Meanwhile Kim sported the same chic accessory, but opted for safer footwear to navigate the rocky terrain with a pair of £640 Hermés Oran Sandals. Harper looked chic in a crisp white ensemble which boasted a gypsy style top and perfectly tailored trousers as she arrived on a private dinghy. It comes after Romeo showed the apple doesn't fall far from the tree as he sunbathed in the sea with his dad David in Instagram snaps on Saturday. Harper has previously raided her mum's wardrobe during the family's yacht break, and was seen sporting a pink satin dress thought to be from her mum's upcoming collection as she headed to the Es Moli de Sal restaurant on Tuesday. Join the discussionWhat do you make of luxury fashion for teenagers? What's your view?

Read more »