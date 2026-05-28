Harper Beckham Embraces New Style Muse Kim Turnbull as Beckham Family Holidays in Ibiza

Harper Beckham takes fashion cues from brother Romeo's girlfriend Kim Turnbull during a family Ibiza holiday, matching in brown dresses, while Victoria Beckham discusses potential sale of her fashion label.

Harper Beckham , the 14-year-old daughter of former footballer David Beckham and fashion designer Victoria Beckham , has notably shifted her style inspiration from her mother to her brother Romeo's girlfriend, Kim Turnbull .

During the family's recent holiday in Ibiza, the two were spotted wearing matching brown dresses, a clear sign of Harper's new fashion muse. This sartorial choice is particularly interesting given Harper's well-documented history of borrowing from her mother's extensive wardrobe, often appearing in pieces from Victoria's upcoming collections. On this occasion, Harper accessorized her brown dress with a £415 Jacquemus beach bag, demonstrating her own emerging taste for high-end designer items.

Simultaneously, she maintained a nod to her mother's signature style with a pair of heeled flip-flops. Kim Turnbull mirrored the look with the same chic beach accessory but chose more practical £640 Hermés Oran sandals, likely a sensible decision for navigating the rocky Ibizan terrain. The family's style dynamics were on full display as they enjoyed their half-term break aboard their £16 million yacht.

Romeo Beckham, meanwhile, debuted a striking new bleached blond hairstyle, a look that seems to draw inspiration from his father's iconic football-era appearance. Romeo and Kim's relationship has been a subject of public interest; they first began dating in November 2024, briefly split last year, but confirmed their reconciliation in October 2024.

The Beckham clan's Ibiza getaway continues a tradition of lavish family holidays, though this trip notably lacked eldest son Brooklyn, who remains in a reported feud with his parents. The fashion narrative intertwines with significant business news concerning Victoria Beckham. It was revealed last week that the designer is open to selling her eponymous fashion label, a brand she founded in 2008.

In an interview with the Financial Times, Victoria stated, "I would never say never and I like to look at opportunities," though she emphasized current focus is on growth, with plans to open stores in New York and Miami following positive results from her London location. This openness to a sale comes amidst a complex financial history for the brand; it was reported to have debts of £53.9 million in 2022, though sales rose to £112.7 million by 2024.

The situation echoes a past difficulty when Victoria once had to borrow £30 million from her husband's company. Throughout the holiday, the couple's relationship was visibly affectionate, with David often playing the chivalrous role, assisting Victoria and other family members as they returned to their yacht after shopping trips.

The sight of Harper and Kim in coordinated outfits not only signals a passing of the style torch to a new generation within the family's social circle but also highlights the ongoing proximity and blending of the Beckham and Turnbull families during this holiday season





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Harper Beckham Kim Turnbull Victoria Beckham Beckham Family Ibiza Holiday Fashion Inspiration Matching Outfits Romeo Beckham David Beckham Victoria Beckham Brand Sale Designer Fashion

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