Real-Life Anchorman Inspiration Harold Greene Dies at 82 in San Diego

Harold Greene, the veteran San Diego news anchor whose 1970s look inspired Will Ferrell's Ron Burgundy in Anchorman, has died at age 82.

Harold Greene, the distinguished veteran journalist and long-time news anchor for ABC 10News in San Diego, passed away at the age of 82, his family confirmed on Tuesday. Greene served Southern California audiences on CBS and ABC airwaves for nearly four decades, leaving a lasting mark on regional broadcasting history.

The announcement of his death was shared by his 50-year-old daughter, Courtney Greene, via a social media post that reflected on her father's life and career with both humor and affection. She described him as a beloved husband, father, uncle, and friend, noting that he had "signed off for the last time" after a life dedicated to the craft of journalism.

Also read Harold Greene Dead: Longtime Los Angeles News Anchor Was 82

Greene is perhaps best known to the general public for serving as the visual inspiration for Ron Burgundy, the pompous 1970s news anchor portrayed by Will Ferrell in the satirical comedy film Anchorman. While the character was a fictional amalgamation of several media personalities of that era, Greene's distinctive appearance provided a key reference point for the filmmakers.

In the 1970s, Greene became a recognizable face and voice in San Diego while anchoring for ABC 10News. His signature look from that decade, which included a feathered bowl cut and a thick mustache, was characteristic of the style popular at the time and was later replicated in makeup for the movie character.

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Jack White, a colleague and fellow 10News anchor, served as a consultant for Anchorman, helping the production team capture the authentic atmosphere of a 1970s newsroom before computers replaced typewriters. White recounted that the filmmakers examined his old scrapbooks and found photographs of Greene, which led them to use his style as a primary reference for Burgundy.

White recalled seeing Ferrell in full makeup and costume for the first time, stating that he initially thought it was actually Harold Greene on set. He emphasized to ABC 10 in 2013 that the character was not a direct caricature of Greene, but rather a composite of people from that industry era.

Despite his pop culture fame, Greene's colleagues viewed him primarily as a serious and highly skilled professional journalist. Hal Clement, a longtime ABC 10News journalist and Greene's former mentee, spoke fondly of his former supervisor, highlighting the difference between the fictional character and the real person.

Clement admitted that Greene was sometimes frustrated when people assumed he worked with Ron Burgundy, clarifying that "Ron Burgundy is dumb" while "Harold Greene is smart." He noted there was a huge difference between the two, emphasizing that Greene was a competent and respected figure in the field.

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Clement also recalled Greene's personality, describing him as having a terrific sense of humor and a great laugh that remains memorable to those who knew him well. He expressed that calling Greene simply "good" is not the right word, insisting that his professional caliber was next level.

Greene began his career in 1970 as a producer and reporter before rising to prominence as an anchor. His work spanned almost 40 years, during which he delivered news to audiences across Southern California on major networks including CBS and ABC.

In her final tribute, Courtney Greene expressed a lighthearted sentiment regarding her father's passing, writing that they have a feeling he is already settling into the "great newsroom in the sky." She joked that he is likely already making suggestions on how things should be run in the afterlife.

The news community in San Diego and beyond is mourning the loss of a broadcaster who bridged the gap between hard journalism and popular culture. Harold Greene leaves behind a legacy of professional excellence and a unique place in movie history through his unintended but iconic influence on modern satire.