Harness Neuroscience to Improve Psychological First Aid

Neuroscience may assist us in helping individuals in distress activate their own brain-based mechanisms of resilience.

Psychological first aid is becoming an essential tool in community mental health and disaster response. Psychological first aid may be the first and most effective of psychological crisis interventions.

Recommended by the World Health Organization, the United Nations, the American Red Cross, and the American Psychological Association, it is not only being applied in disaster settings but is also being used to expand psychological support in communities in non-disaster situations. While research has demonstrated that PFA can be effective, training in how to apply PFA would seem essential. A recent study by Watanabe and others on theand distress during and in the wake of crisis. Conversely, highly integrated and complementary functioning within these same areas appears to be the neurological underpinning of resilience and adaptive functioning. , and the executive control network . The SN prioritizes incoming information, assesses importance, detects threats, directs attention, and mobilizes.

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It answers the question “What happened and what’s really important in this moment? ” The DMN is the neural foundation for self-reflection, retrospection, introspection, and making meaning out of experiences. It is also involved in social connection. The DMN answers the question, “What does this mean to me?

” The ECN engages workingfor planning, problem-solving, and goal-directed behavior. This network allows individuals to exert top-down cognitive control over emotion and implement effective coping strategies. The ECN answers the question, “How should I react? ” Based on the determination of the DMN, the ECN can then also answer the question, ”Is there another way of interpreting this?

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” The ECN and DMN collaborate for problem-solving, cognitive reappraisal, and fostering adaptive coping. Research has found that resilient individuals show increased activity and interaction between the DMN and the ECN with diminished activity in the SN. Less resilient individuals show increased and prolonged activity in the SN.as a foundation for practical application.

So, perhaps the effectiveness of PFA can be enhanced by using interventions that target the resilience mechanisms residing in the DMN and the ECN while dampening the SN. More specifically, the neuroimaging literature on resilience suggests that PFA might be used to induce, externally, the same functional brain state that resilient individuals appear to achieve internally. When assisting a person in crisis, numerous sources have proposed that asking questions may be more effective than providing immediate answers .

A simple set of questions targeting Menon’s Triple Network may help improve the efficiency and perhaps the effectiveness of PFA:“What is the best response? ” The research also suggests the window for promoting resilience may come after 60 minutes or more, as the SN takes physiological priority in the first hour.would suggest solving the immediate problem is always the best crisis intervention, that may not be true in all cases.

The notion of using questions to catalyze reflection and introspection and foster reappraisal is not new. Socrates, often considered the greatest teacher of his time, embraced the question rather than the answer as a means of teaching and empowering. Perhaps that is a lesson we all can learn as we endeavor to assist others in distress. Watanabe, N., Yoshida, S., Keerativittayayut, R., & Takeda, M. .

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