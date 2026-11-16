Harmon’s Vikings Longship Week 10: 4 Pressing Thoughts After Season-Saving Win vs. Packers

The Vikings' 30-10 win over the Packers may have saved their season, and now it's time to break down the key takeaways from Sunday's game.

Sports Illustrated's Jason Harmon shares his biggest thoughts coming out of the Vikings' 30-10 win over the rival Packers on Sunday. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect GREEN BAY, W.I.

— Vikings fans have certainly been on an emotional roller coaster through the first ten weeks of the 2026 NFL season. From being the NFL’s last undefeated team after a 6-0 start, to watching two great defensive efforts be wasted by terrible quarterback play, then, the last two months have been a ride. Sunday marked a fork in the road, a chance for Minnesota to reestablish its identity against its most bitter rival.

Also read For Packers, Rivalry Showdown vs. Vikings Is Most Important Game of Season

It’s fair to say there were more questions than ever heading into Sunday’s Border Battle, as the Vikings were missing one of their best defenders, linebacker Blake Cashman, and two offensive weapons, Jordan Addison and T.J. Hockenson. Cousins’s job would be hard enough after only a couple of days of practice, but the injury report certainly didn’t help.

While Cousins’s stat line was less flashy than many past performances Vikings fans are used to, this may rank as the most impressive day of his career. Cousins finished with a hard-fought 207 passing yards and two TDs.

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Impressively, both came to pass catchers he had never thrown to before this week: Myles Price and Gavin Bartholomew.in less than a week is an incredible feat after spending the last two and a half seasons away from head coach Kevin O’Connell’s offense. As great as Cousins was, this was another day decided by defensive coordinator Brian Flores and his unit. The pass rush racked up an incredible eight sacks, the highest total by any team in the 2026 season.

Their 37 sacks for the year now lead the entire NFL, while star outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel’s 8.5 sacks for the season are the second-most in the league. The Packers were certainly feeling confident after their 45-point showing last week, but they left Sunday’s game with only 10 points on the board.

Biggest lesson learned in Week 10: QB stability can do wonders for Minnesota’s Lombardi hopes This likely won’t come as a shock, but it seems that simply adding a steady, competent QB may have been exactly what the Vikings needed to prove what they can do. Sunday’s showing previewed what could be possible once Cousins gets more comfortable in the offense. Oh, and did I mention he was missing two of his top three pass-catchers?

I feel like that’s important… With a defense that continues to prove why it was worthy of general manager Nolan Teasley’s trade-deadline urgency, the sky truly is the limit once things start to click. Sunday represented an imperfect but hope-inspiring look into what Vikings fans everywhere hope to see in January.

An emotional Kirk Cousins, in his return to the Vikings at Lambeau Field: “I tore my Achilles here and it’s been a tough three years…” I feel confident saying that the eventual NFC champion will have a distinct advantage in the Super Bowl. That is, if they aren’t too bloody and bruised from the path to get there. The conference is a beast, and the NFC North is a particularly terrifying gauntlet.

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With the Bears on their bye week, the Lions kicked off Sunday’s festivities with a 35-10 win against the Patriots in Munich, but suffered greatly from the loss of star defender Aidan Hutchinson. Initial reports indicate that he may have torn his ACL while celebrating a sack. The Lions now leap into the top spot in the NFC North while the Vikings leapfrog the dormant Bears for second place.

If the season ended today, the fifth-seed Vikings would travel to Charlotte to face the fourth-seed Panthers in the playoffs. Luckily, there is still a lot of football left to earn back the NFC North title and a home playoff game at U.S. Bank Stadium, starting with a trip across the border. The Vikings will head south next weekend for a primetime international matchup in Mexico City. Their opponent is their toughest conference challenge: the top-seeded 49ers.

The 49ers and Cowboys battled in an absolute shootout on Sunday, as San Francisco left Dallas with a 46-40 victory. The 49ers haveIf the Vikings want to prove they now have all the tools needed to contend with the best, Sunday’s Mexico matchup is their best opportunity. Jason Harmon grew up a diehard Vikings fan and has been doing Vikings content and coverage since 2023.

He is the Vikings Content Curator for Sleeper and is a host on Purple Daily’s in-season spinoff podcast “Before I Die”. Jason and his family moved to the Twin Cities from Arizona in 2025 as he started covering the team full time.