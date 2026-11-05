Harmeet Dhillon steps down as head of the DOJ Civil Rights Division following midterm elections. Attorney General Todd Blanche accepts resignation after 18 months of service.

Harmeet Dhillon, leader of the Department of Justice Civil Rights Division, announced her resignation on Thursday following the midterm election results that shifted control of Congress to Democrats. The official departure marks the second high-level Senate-confirmed official to leave the Justice Department in recent weeks. This exit follows a period of significant political transition and internal restructuring within the federal legal framework.

Detailed Timeline of the Departure

The announcement regarding Harmeet Dhillon's departure was released in the afternoon by Attorney General Todd Blanche. Prior to the public statement, the former campaign lawyer for President Donald Trump had already informed her allies of her intention to exit the Department of Justice after the November 3 elections. This timeline confirms that the decision was made with full awareness of the election outcome and the subsequent change in legislative power dynamics.

Also read Trump Ally Harmeet Dhillon Resigns from DOJ Civil Rights Division Following Midterm Defeats

Official Statement From Attorney General

Attorney General Todd Blanche publicly accepted the resignation of Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon through a statement on the social media platform X. He praised her for leading the Civil Rights Division with conviction over the past 18 months. The statement emphasized that she defended the civil liberties of every American and enforced the law without fear or favor. The Department expressed gratitude for her dedicated public service and wished her success in future endeavors.

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Broader Patterns of Staff Turnover

Harmeet Dhillon is the second Senate-confirmed Department of Justice official to leave in the last few weeks. This follows the departure of Patrick Davis, who served as the department's top liaison to Capitol Hill. Unnamed former Department of Justice officials told Bloomberg Law that the department is bracing for more departures. Reports indicate that other top appointees are expected to resign before the new year begins.

Future Career Plans and Legal Work

Speculation about Harmeet Dhillon's next steps was confirmed during an interview with Bloomberg in August. She indicated that she planned to return to her California-based firm, Dhillon Law Group, following her time at the Department of Justice. This move signals a return to private practice after serving in a high-profile role within the federal government. Her departure closes a chapter for the Civil Rights Division under her leadership during a turbulent political period.