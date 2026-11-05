Harmeet Dhillon Resigns as Civil Rights Division Head After Controversial Tenure

Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon has resigned from the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division, ending a period marked by significant policy shifts and a mass staff exodus.

Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon officially resigned from her position leading the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division on Thursday, Attorney General Todd Blanche confirmed. Blanche accepted the resignation in a written statement, acknowledging that Dhillon had led the division with conviction over the past 18 months. He noted that she defended the civil liberties of every American and enforced the law without fear or favor during her time in office. The Department expressed gratitude for her dedicated public service and wished her every success in her future endeavors. This leadership change follows a highly contentious period for the division, which has seen unprecedented internal and external upheaval.

Mass Exodus and Policy Shifts at the Division

Dhillon's tenure was characterized by a massive restructuring of the Civil Rights Division, often described as the crown jewel of the Justice Department. More than 75% of the division's staff departed last year, marking a significant brain drain for the agency. Under her direction, the division moved away from traditional priorities focused on combating discrimination against vulnerable and historically marginalized groups. Instead, the office reoriented its legal strategies to prioritize other specific agendas. These new priorities included protecting gun owners' rights, curbing the use of equity, diversity, and inclusion policies at universities, and adopting legal positions that oppose civil rights protections for transgender people.

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Dismissed Cases and Alleged Inconsistencies

During her time in charge, the Justice Department closed many cases involving discrimination targeting Black Americans. Dhillon announced the dismissal of more than 50 decades-old consent decrees with public schools, many located in the Deep South. These decrees were originally designed to protect Black students from unlawful discrimination. Additionally, she blocked two pending consent decrees with the Minneapolis and Louisville Police Departments regarding systemic abuses investigated after the killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. She also rescinded investigative findings of misconduct into six other police departments. Critics argue these actions dismantled longstanding protections for minority communities.

Controversy Over Officer-Involved Shootings

The division's handling of high-profile officer-involved shootings also drew intense scrutiny. Earlier this year, immigration agents shot and killed American citizens Renee Good and Alex Pretti in Minneapolis while they were protesting the administration's immigration crackdown. The Civil Rights Division initially did not move to open any criminal civil rights investigations into the incident. This decision violated longstanding practice for such high-profile shootings and faced staunch criticism. The division eventually became involved in the Pretti case after the Justice Department was questioned about why Homeland Security Investigations, rather than the FBI, led the probe into its own agency. No charges have been filed in the Pretti case, which remains under separate investigation by state officials.

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Critical Reactions and Leadership Style

Stacey Young, a former Civil Rights Division attorney who founded the nonprofit advocacy group Justice Connection, issued a scathing statement on Thursday. Young called Dhillon the most destructive, lawless, and hateful head of the Civil Rights Division in Justice Department history. She emphasized that Americans' civil rights do not enforce themselves and stated that Dhillon decimated an institution that had brought civil rights laws to fruition for almost 70 years. Dhillon, a staunch ally of President Trump, was known for her active presence on social media and frequent appearances on conservative podcasts. She often generated ideas for investigations based on posts she encountered online, a departure from historical practices.

Legal Actions and Election Monitoring

Under Dhillon's leadership, the Civil Rights Division filed 31 lawsuits against primarily blue states and the District of Columbia to gain access to unredacted voter rolls. Lawyers initially argued they needed the information to ensure compliance with federal voting laws regarding clean voter lists. However, they later admitted in court that the Justice Department intended to share the data with the Department of Homeland Security for criminal and immigration enforcement purposes. During the midterm elections on Tuesday, the division sent more than 1,000 monitors to polling sites across the country. This record number required the Justice Department to solicit volunteers from unusual parts of the agency, including the Bureau of Prisons and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.