Assistant AG Harmeet Dhillon resigns from DOJ after midterm elections

Justice Department's Civil Rights Division chief steps down due to a request from the White House. Harmeet Dhillon confirmed the resignation and explained her role, focusing on religious liberty, Second Amendment rights, and enforcement.

WASHINGTON, DC - DOJ civil rights chief Harmeet Dhillon resigned, citing a White House request to wait until after the midterms before leaving. The assistant attorney general for Civil Rights had initially informed White House chief of staff Susie Wiles about her intention to depart three weeks prior to the election.

Dhillon explained that she believed she had accomplished her objectives and wanted to return to private practice after roughly two years in the administration. The former Trump ally had been confirmed by the Senate in April 2025 and shifted the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division priorities toward issues like religious liberty, Second Amendment rights, and enforcement. Her tenure, which lasted about 19 months, witnessed significant turnover within the division, with nearly 300 attorneys departing.

Also read Harmeet Dhillon set to resign as top DOJ civil rights official: sources

Dhillon Law Group Civil Rights Focus

Dhillon also expressed her intention to return to her private practice, focusing on civil rights and election law with the Dhillon Law Group, a California-based firm. Attorney General Todd Blanche acknowledged her decision, expressing gratitude for her public service and wishing her success in future endeavors. The official submitted her resignation on November 5, with Dhillon stating she had informed Wiles about her choice to leave weeks before the election.

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While discussing her potential testimony before Congress, Dhillon mentioned she would take legal advice on any matter tied to executive privilege. Regarding a potential pardon, she stated she wouldn't speculate or ask for one, emphasizing that her record wouldn't necessitate such action. Harmeet Dhillon was confirmed by the Senate in April 2025 and was responsible for defending the Trump administration's voter roll initiative on CBS News' '60 Minutes.

' She was a strong advocate for conservative values within the DOJ. The transformation she brought to the Civil Rights Division was a key aspect of her tenure, but she will now leave to return to her private practice. The decision by Harmeet Dhillon marks the first high-profile departure from the DOJ following the midterm elections, as other political appointees could potentially leave by the end of the year.

Midterm Election Political Landscape Impact

Dhillon's decision and resignation letter are significant events in the context of recent midterm elections and the changing landscape of US politics.