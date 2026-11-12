Harlo by Harper Trademark Battle Blocks US Launch Amid Legal Dispute

Victoria and David Beckham's 122-page legal defense challenges the USPTO refusal to register Harlo by Harper, citing distinct product categories from existing supplements firm Drink Harlo LLC.

Victoria Beckham's daughter, fifteen-year-old Harper Beckham, is facing significant legal hurdles in the United States regarding the launch of her debut skincare brand, Harlo by Harper. The ambitious venture, which aims to provide specialized acne treatments for teenagers, has encountered a firm rejection from the United States Patent and Trademark Office ( USPTO). This regulatory refusal stems from a trademark conflict with an existing American dietary supplement company named Drink Harlo LLC, based in Las Vegas.

The Origin of Harlo by Harper Brand

The concept for the new beauty line originated within the Beckham household, where Victoria Beckham has previously shared that Harper approached her with the idea approximately two to three years ago. The young entrepreneur described a period where she struggled with her complexion, noting that she had previously maintained beautiful skin before experimenting with unsuitable beauty products recommended by other brands. Harper expressed a desire to create a brand that addressed the specific needs of teenagers dealing with acne, ensuring that other young people would not endure the same difficulties she experienced. Victoria Beckham has characterized the upcoming product range as comparable to Chanel but specifically tailored for those managing acne, highlighting the high-end ambition behind the project.

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USPTO Refusal and Drink Harlo LLC Conflict

The central obstacle preventing the immediate launch of Harlo by Harper in the American market is the existence of Drink Harlo LLC, a company that already sells nutritional goods under the name HARLO. The USPTO examiner rejected the trademark application last month, arguing that Harper's products could be mistaken for a new product line extending from the existing supplement firm. The regulatory body believes that consumers might assume both entities share a common source, despite the vastly different nature of the items being sold. This rejection has triggered a robust legal response from the Beckhams, who view the distinction between their cosmetic goods and the competitor's supplements as clear and unambiguous.

Legal Defense Arguments and Market Distinctions

In response to the refusal, lawyers representing David Beckham and Victoria Beckham submitted a comprehensive 122-page argument to the USPTO. Their legal team emphasizes the fundamental differences between the two product categories, stating that consumers purchase cosmetics like lipsticks, shampoos, and body washes for external application to the body for hygienic or cosmetic purposes. In contrast, they argue that purchasing vitamins or herbal supplements from Drink Harlo LLC involves buying products intended for ingestion for nutritional purposes. The filing asserts that these goods are neither competitive nor complementary, and one cannot be substituted for the other in daily use.

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The legal brief further elaborates that supplements are universally associated with diet, nutrition, and fitness, whereas Harlo by Harper's goods focus on beauty, grooming, and personal care. The attorneys also defended the specific branding choice of Harlo by Harper, describing it as an alliterative, five-syllable phrase. They argued that the shared 'Har' opening creates a rhythmic, unitary whole that resists conceptual dissection, making it distinct from the simpler 'HARLO' mark used by the supplement company. This detailed linguistic and functional analysis aims to demonstrate that brand confusion is impossible for the average consumer.

International Registration Status and Future Implications

While the US application remains pending, the Harlo by Harper trademark has already received official approval in other major markets. The brand was successfully registered in the United Kingdom on October 9 and in the European Union last summer. Despite these international victories, securing the US trademark is considered critical due to the sheer size and influence of the American consumer market. The Beckhams are keen to ensure that Harper's brand can operate without restriction in the United States, where the demand for teenage skincare solutions is significant.

The ongoing dispute highlights the complexities of brand registration in overlapping industries. The legal filing cites previous precedents where the USPTO has permitted identical or nearly identical marks to coexist on the Principal Register for separate owners, particularly when the goods are clearly distinct. For instance, the famous 'CC' logo is registered for perfumery and cosmetics by Chanel, while a different owner holds the mark for vitamin supplements. The Beckhams argue that the USPTO's own records confirm that consumers do not expect cosmetics and dietary supplements to emanate from a single source. As the legal battle continues, fans on both sides of the Atlantic remain eager to see if Harper Beckham's vision for accessible, effective acne care will finally reach the US shelves.