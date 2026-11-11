Harley Quinn Run Ends With Issue #70 on January 27, 2027

Harley Quinn #70 closes the Elliott Kalan and Carlos Olivares run on January 27, 2027, leaving DC Comics' next direction for the character unclear.

DC Comics is preparing to end the current run of Harley Quinn with issue #70, which is scheduled for release on January 27, 2027. The solicitation for the issue indicates that Elliott Kalan and Carlos Olivares will close out the series this January, barring any unforeseen delays.

The run follows what is described as the biggest status quo change in DC history, when Harley Quinn permanently separated herself from the Joker. Her popularity has held up well since then, and writers and artists have used the character as a sparse canvas for bold and varied storytelling.

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Elliott Kalan Run Nears Its Final Two Issues

Elliott Kalan took over writing duties for Harley Quinn beginning with issue #44, a couple of years before the current run ends. At the time of writing, only two issues remain, which leaves the creative team limited room to resolve the series' loose ends.

The solicitation for issue #70 presents the finale as a heartfelt conclusion in which Harley leaves Throatcutter Hill, which the text jokingly calls NoWeGoSoE, to begin a new chapter. Before moving on, Harley plans to buy furniture for Mrs. Grimaldi's new home, according to the solicitation.

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Harley and Poison Ivy Storyline Before the Finale

The solicitations for issues #68 and #69 suggest that Harley and Poison Ivy will meet again before the run concludes. The two characters did not share the page during Batman: Bad Seeds, although both hallucinated seeing each other, including a glimpse of the pair growing old together.

Earlier in the run, Harley was split into two distinct personas, Batquinn, a grim sentinel of justice, and Quinntellect, a pink manifestation of her brain that later went by Harleen. The two personas reunited in time for Harley Quinn to tie into the Batman: Bad Seeds crossover event.

That storyline leaves Harley and Poison Ivy in an awkward position, since Ivy is an Arkham Towers patient and may be treated with Dr. Annika Zeller's Crown of Storms. The run has apparently been fairly divisive, to put it mildly, which makes the reunion plans a key test for readers.

Relaunch Rumors and Next Steps for Harley Quinn

No announcement has confirmed who will take over Harley Quinn in 2027. Months-old rumors suggest that writer Joanne Starer could inherit the book, but DC Comics has not yet confirmed any creative team.

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DC Comics is likely to relaunch Harley Quinn with a new issue #1, a customary move for DC and Marvel when introducing a new run and creative team. Whether the next series keeps the current ensemble sitcom format and its absurdist side characters, or starts as a narrative blank slate, is unclear.

For readers, the main decision is whether to follow the current series through its final issues or wait for the relaunch. Harley Quinn has been moving the character back toward a more basic rendition before the run ends, and issue #70 is scheduled for January 27, 2027.