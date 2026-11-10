Harley Quinn Gets New Creative Team Starting With Issue #71

Joanne Starer takes over Harley Quinn as writer and cover artist from issue #71, with a new costume and a Louvre heist story built around the Eraser.

Harley Quinn is entering a new creative era as Joanne Starer leads a new creative team starting with issue #71. Starer is also the ongoing cover artist for the series. The new run opens with the build-up to a heist of the century, in which Harley travels around the world to assemble a crew for a Louvre heist.

The story arrives with a redesigned costume, a clash with the villain Eraser, and the return of a long-forgotten Harley ally. According to the source, the story goes down on February 24, 2027, and Harley is set to face several surprises along the way as she tries to leave her ties to Gotham City behind.

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Harley Quinn's New Costume and Creative Team Details

The new creative team's first reveal is a redesigned costume for Harley Quinn that draws heavily from her initial design. The look mixes that original foundation with fun touches inspired by street clothes.

The costume features heavily in red and black, cutting out the purples and pinks that have become typical in her recent redesigns. The biggest shift is that it drops the circus and performer inspiration in favor of modern street clothes. The design also includes a hoodie with the torso removed and heart and diamond motifs.

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Harley also trades her twin tails for pigtails, with much more emphasis on black and red dye that evokes her original look. The source's reviewer says they are not sold on the hoodie with the torso removed, but they appreciate the heart and diamond motifs.

Eraser Pursues Harley Quinn in Louvre Heist

The Eraser, a sharply dressed Bat-villain, is out for revenge against Harley Quinn and will chase her around the world. The source describes him as a massively underutilized villain who gets a chance to take center stage in this run.

Before she leaves Gotham, Harley throws an adult bat mitzvah with a bat theme and invites Batman, though the reviewer doubts he will attend. That party is the catalyst for her journey, since Harley is driven by a desire for attention and praise by any means necessary.

Harley is assembling a super-powered crew for her Louvre heist, including her old buddy Sy Borgman, described in the source as everyone's favorite outdated cyborg. Meanwhile, she makes her way around the world with a forged Justice League ID.

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Joanne Starer has described Harley as basically a little kid who desperately wants love, attention, and approval. Starer said Harley sometimes acts out because even negative attention is still attention, but deep down she simply wants someone to be proud of her.

Joanne Starer Brings Prior Harley Quinn Experience

Joanne Starer has written Harley Quinn before, including an April Fools' release in 2025 that the reviewer calls the strangest release of that year. This makes the new run her second time writing the character, not her first.

The reviewer says that earlier April Fools' book is pretty much exactly what readers would expect, though it is more bland than the title suggests. Because it was an April Fools' joke, the reviewer doubts that this style will carry into the ongoing series, but it remains worth knowing about.

The run is expected to focus on the psychological side of Harley's character without losing the zany fun that fans expect from her comics. Readers can expect lighthearted misadventures in which Harley and the Eraser cross paths on a global chase.