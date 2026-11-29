Paul Dini reunites the original Joker and Harley Quinn in The Joker's Christmas Carol, a standalone holiday fable set outside mainline DC continuity.

Harley Quinn and the Joker, one of DC's most famous couples, are revisiting their relationship in The Joker's Christmas Carol, a holiday story written by Paul Dini, the creator of Harley Quinn. The romance between Gotham's Clown Prince of Crime and his former psychiatrist became a staple of Batman lore right after Harley debuted on Batman: The Animated Series in the mid-1990s. Over the following two decades, the pair appeared across animation, comics, the Arkham video games, and Halloween costumes, reaching a peak of mainstream visibility with Jared Leto and Margot Robbie's live-action portrayals in 2016's Suicide Squad.

Despite that popularity, the relationship has been widely recognized as built on manipulation and abusive behavior. DC Comics later broke the couple up permanently so that Harley could reclaim her own agency, and the story now treats their earlier dynamic as a cautionary example rather than a model.

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Original Joker and Harley Quinn Reunite in Christmas Special

Paul Dini brings the original Joker and Harley Quinn couple back together in The Joker's Christmas Carol, a standalone holiday fable. The story is set outside mainline DC continuity and is inspired by Charles Dickens's A Christmas Carol.

In the story, the Clown Prince of Crime is visited by the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future. Those spirits take the form of the Phantasm, Mister Freeze, and Harley Quinn, placing the Joker's own history at the center of the narrative.

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The return is a nostalgic throwback to the mid-1990s Batman: The Animated Series era, when Dini first brought 'Mistah J' and his devoted jester sidekick to life. Three decades after their shared appearances in that series, the reunion works as a bittersweet time capsule for longtime fans.

Why Harley Quinn Moved On From the Joker

Harley Quinn walked away from the Joker because she had grown tired of his harsh treatment. She then built a much healthier romantic relationship with Poison Ivy, and the pair have become a fan-favorite couple in DC comics and in the hit Harley Quinn animated series.

The Joker responded by working with his newer but far less famous sidekick, Punchline. Because of the abusive nature of his earlier relationship with Harley Quinn, the couple is prevented from being an official couple in most DC timelines, and modern audiences generally recognize that their romance no longer holds up in any timeline.

Mainstream comics, animation, and movies have moved Harley past the Joker's manipulation and into her own independent spotlight alongside Poison Ivy. The Joker's Christmas Carol keeps the original couple in a self-contained holiday special, allowing fans to revisit the duo that launched a pop-culture phenomenon without changing the current direction of the character.

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Batman: The Animated Series Can Never Truly Return

The Joker's Christmas Carol #1, with Paul Dini at the helm, offers the closest experience fans will get to a brand-new episode of Batman: The Animated Series. The comic is closer to a new installment of that series than any other release in recent years.

The series has faced heavy losses. Kevin Conroy, the legendary voice of Batman, died in 2022, and Arleen Sorkin, the original voice and real-life inspiration behind Harley Quinn, died in 2023. Mark Hamill has repeatedly stated that he retired from voicing the Joker after Conroy's death, saying that without his Batman 'there would be no Joker' for him to play opposite.

Batman: The Animated Series concluded its television run in 1999 before evolving into The New Batman Adventures and later continuing into Justice League Unlimited and Batman Beyond. In recent years the animated timeline has seen only rare encores, including Paul Dini and Alan Burnett's tie-in comic Batman: The Adventures Continue and Kevin Conroy's final DCAU voice cameo in 2024's Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths, Part Three. Because a true animated revival would never feel complete without its original cast, The Joker's Christmas Carol serves as a rare spiritual successor to that era.