Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy: Their 10 Best Episodes in HBO's Animated Series

Discover the ten most impactful episodes featuring Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy in HBO's animated series, from their initial friendship to their romantic relationship.

Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy , an iconic LGBTQ+ couple in comic book history, take center stage in HBO's ' Harley Quinn '. Here are their ten best episodes .

Initially introduced as the Joker's girlfriend in 'Batman: The Animated Series', Harley Quinn's abusive relationship with the Joker led to a new romantic path. In DC Comics and HBO's 'Harley Quinn', Harley and Ivy balance each other perfectly, with their relationship evolving throughout the series. If you're eager for more Harley and Ivy, these are the best episodes to rewatch while anticipating 'Harley Quinn' season 6





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LGBTQ+ Representation Comic Book Adaptations Harley Quinn Poison Ivy LGBTQ+ Couple HBO's Harley Quinn Best Episodes Comic Book Adaptation Relationship Evolution

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