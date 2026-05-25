Harlan Coben's Upcoming Netflix Series 'I Will Find You' Set to Premiere in June

Harlan Coben, a renowned crime thriller author, has several projects in the works for 2021. His latest project is a limited series adaptation of his novel 'I Will Find You,' which will be released on Netflix in June. The show is directed by Brad Anderson, Maja Vrvilo, Adam Davidson, and Maggie Kelly and is expected to be one of the platform's biggest summer releases.

Harlan Coben has become one of the most popular names in the world when it comes to the best crime thriller shows on streaming. Coben has written several novels that have been adapted into limited series on some of the biggest streaming services in the world, such as Netflix , Paramount Plus, and even Prime Video.

It has been something of a quiet year for Coben so far, though, as his biggest project came at the start of the year with Run Away, which stars James Nesbitt. He also did some non-scripted work with his docuseries, Harlan Coben’s Final Twist, which shows the crime writer narrating shocking stories of murder and scandal.

Next up on the slate for Coben is I Will Find You, which is shaping up to be one of Netflix’s biggest shows of the summer. The series will arrive as a binge drop on June 18, and Netflix has already debuted the first pulse-pounding trailer for I Will Find You that is sure to raise the heart rate. Brad Anderson, Maja Vrvilo, Adam Davidson, and Maggie Kelly have been tapped to direct episodes of I Will Find You.

Producers include Bryan Wynbrandt, Steven Lilien, John Weber, Brad Anderson, John G. Lenic, and Heather Mitchell. I Will Find You consists of eight 45-minute episodes, so the show will be the perfect mystery series for fans to jump in and binge over one weekend, or maybe even one night. It’s expected to make a big splash on streaming upon its debut next month





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Harlan Coben Netflix I Will Find You Crime Thriller Limited Series

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