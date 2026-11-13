Harissoum Coulibaly operates comfortably in rout of MTSU

Harissoum Coulibaly scored 13 points on 6-of-12 shooting off the bench as Tennessee forced 43 turnovers in a 110-64 win over Middle Tennessee.

Tennessee guard Harissoum Coulibaly dribbles the ball during a women’s basketball game between Tennessee and Middle Tennessee at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center in Knoxville, Tenn.

, on Nov. 12, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect, who was named the Tennessee Sportswriters Association’s Player of the Week on Tuesday, showed again why she deserves any recognition. Smikle was on from the start and put together a 30-point night with five rebounds, five steals and four assists. One was Harissoum Coulibaly, who hadn’t started the season the way she would have liked.

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The 5-foot-10 sophomore guard totaled only nine points in 34 minutes across three games. Thursday night against MTSU, Coulibaly was intentional from the beginning and attacked.

“That’s who Hari is,” head coach Kim Caldwell said after the game. “It was really great to see her be more comfortable on the floor tonight. And I think she’s going to continue to grow and grow. She’s been struggling a little bit in games, and we have a few players that are still trying to figure it out.

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“And we’re, again, a new team, and that’s going to take some time. But I think our team was really happy for her tonight because that’s who she is. That’s why we recruited her. And I hope that’s who she’ll continue to be.

” Tennessee came up with 30 steals in the game, the second-most in a single game in program history, and MTSU turned it over a total of 43 times. For the most part, Coulibaly ran the court and capitalized on fast breaks. She finished with 13 points on 6-of-12 shooting, two steals, two rebounds and an assist in 21 minutes. She didn’t turn it over once, and Tennessee was plus-23 with her on the floor.

KNOXVILLE, TN - November 12, 2026 - Guard Harissoum Coulibaly #2 of the Tennessee Lady Volunteers during the game between the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders and the Tennessee Lady Volunteers at Food City Center in Knoxville, TN. | Photo By Elliot Walker/Tennessee Athletics Four of her six field goals were fast-break layups. Two of those came off Fats Janneh steals in the first quarter, with Janneh picking up the assist both times.

The first broke a 6-6 tie at the 7:00 mark, and the second put Tennessee up 20-14 with two minutes left in the quarter. She followed that with a 3-pointer off a Coulibaly had seven points after one quarter, which was close to what she scored in her first three games combined. In the second quarter, MTSU cut the lead to 11 before she picked off Xai Whitfield and scored on the other end to make it 42-29.

She went into the locker room with 11 points. Tennessee finished with 48 fast-break points and 53 points off turnovers, and Coulibaly kept getting out ahead of the defense and finishing. But my favorite score of hers came later in the third quarter, in the half court. Coulibaly passed up a 3-point shot, drove into the paint, backed down Blair Baugus and made a nice move for the scoop to put Tennessee up 75-40.

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That one showed me she was really in the zone. Smikle spoke to the player that Coulibaly is. Nothing is a shock to K.K. , and what we all saw on Thursday night is just the beginning.

“I don’t think anything that I’m seeing now is a shock,” Smikle said. “Hari’s a great player. She’s very fast and gets downhill. She’s a hard person to guard.

I just think it’s her becoming more comfortable in the system, and I think she’s doing just that, and the ceiling is very high for her, too. ”“I agree,” Janneh said.

“She’s in the gym every day working, putting in the work. And you can see on the court, it’s coming into fruition. ” With an entirely new roster, and only four games in, everyone is still figuring out how they fit in game situations. On Thursday night, Coulibaly made great strides.tennesseeonsi@gmail.comCharles Mays is a lifelong Tennessean from Ridgely who has called Knoxville home since 2014.

A writer with a background in sports photography, he has covered collegiate athletics since 2022, contributing to SB Nation and 247Sports and creating the independent sites Southeastern Softball Wire and The Rotation Knox.