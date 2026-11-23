Harish Verma loses £400,000 inheritance battle. Court finds he unduly influenced father Gowerdhan Dass to disinherit brother Bani Verma, ordering him to pay legal costs.

A driving instructor from Slough has been stripped of his entire inheritance after a High Court judge ruled that he systematically manipulated his father into cutting out his siblings. Harish Verma, 57, faced a bitter legal battle against his older brother, Bani Verma, 67, over the estate of their father, Gowerdhan Dass, who passed away in February 2024 at the age of 89. The dispute centered on a £400,000 estate, which included a significant family home located on Northmead Road in Slough.

Legal Ruling on Undue Influence

Recorder Jonathan Cohen KC delivered a scathing verdict at the Central London County Court, stating that Harish Verma and his wife, Paramjit Verma, had committed fraudulent calumny. The judge determined that the couple had poisoned Mr. Dass's mind against his other children to secure the entire inheritance for themselves. This ruling effectively overturned the final will drafted in November 2023, which had left everything to the youngest son. Instead, the court reinstated an earlier will from 2011 that equally divided the estate among Harish Verma, Bani Verma, and their two deceased siblings.

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Financial Penalties and Legal Costs

Despite the reinstatement of the previous will, Harish Verma was left with virtually nothing from the disputed assets. The court ordered him to pay the substantial legal costs of the dispute, which included an upfront payment of £115,000 towards his brother Bani Verma's legal fees. This financial penalty ensures that even the portion of the estate that might have technically belonged to him is effectively neutralized by the debt he owes to the estate and his siblings. The ruling highlights the severe financial consequences of successful undue influence claims in inheritance disputes.

Historical Family Feuds and Hostility

The court heard evidence of a deep-seated rivalry between the brothers that spanned more than three decades. The feud reportedly began over a dispute regarding missing stock in a grocery store managed by Bani Verma. Additionally, there was an unresolved claim that a £5,000 loan provided by Bani to help launch Harish Verma's dream of becoming a DJ was never repaid. Tensions escalated further during a family wedding in 2011, where Harish and Paramjit Verma became upset after being denied seating reserved for other relatives. The judge noted that Bani Verma perceived Harish Verma walking out as an openly hostile gesture, a sentiment Harish did not dispute during cross-examination.

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Manipulation of Father and Final Days

Gowerdhan Dass, a former land surveyor from India who worked as a security officer at Heathrow Airport, was described by the court as a kind and gentle man with a passion for making pickles. In November 2023, just three months before his death, he changed his will to exclude his other family members, citing a lack of contact. However, Recorder Cohen found that Harish Verma sat beside his father during this process and knew the claims of no contact were untrue. The judge concluded that Harish Verma failed to correct these false statements, thereby allowing his father to be unduly influenced by the false narrative presented by his wife and himself.

Caregiving vs. Deceit in Court

Harish Verma's legal team argued that they had become the primary anchors of Mr. Dass's life, providing loving care and ensuring his independence while Bani Verma played no part in his final years. Nina Roberts, Harish's barrister, presented evidence of their dedication to his well-being. However, the judge acknowledged the genuine care provided but found it outweighed by the deliberate deception used to manipulate the will. The ruling emphasizes that while caregiving is commendable, it does not justify the fraudulent misrepresentation of family relationships to secure financial gain through inheritance manipulation.