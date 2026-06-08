Hargreaves Lansdown offers up to £750 cashback for new Active Savings customers

Hargreaves Lansdown is offering cashback incentives for new customers opening an Active Savings account with a minimum deposit of £10,000. The cashback ranges from £20 to £750 depending on the deposit amount, with the promotion running until 30 July 2024. Deposits must be placed in easy-access or fixed savings accounts, excluding the cash Isa. The platform allows users to compare and switch between accounts from multiple providers. While the headline rates on Active Savings are competitive, some direct providers offer higher rates on fixed-term deals.

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We do not allow this to affect our editorial independence. Hargreaves Lansdown is paying between £20 and £750 cashback when you open an Active Savings account with at least £10,000. The offer is only for new customers to the savings platform and it’s running until 30 July. Cashback steps up in tiers.

A deposit of between £10,000 and £19,999 will earn you the minimum £20, while you’ll bag £40 on a deposit of between £20,000 and £49,999. Earnings only start to become more sizable on larger deposits – you need at least £50,000 to net £100 and a healthy £250,000 to pocket the top £750.

If you had deep enough pockets to claim that top amount, £750 in cash is the equivalent of a 0.3 per cent rate boost on a £250,000 pot. For those moving smaller sums, the £20 cashback on £10,000 is the equivalent of a 0.2 per cent rate boost. Savings platforms like Hargreaves Lansdown’s Active Savings and Flagstone let you compare interest rates from several banks and savings providers and open them using just one login.

You can switch between accounts from the one platform, helping you stay on top of – and secure – the best rates. >Find out more about opening a Hargreaves Lansdown Active Savings account* Platforms regularly offer cashback incentives to encourage new customers to sign up How can you get the cashback? As with most Hargreaves Lansdown* offers, the promotion isn’t applied automatically.

You need to register for it by using an online form or getting in touch with customer service. When you’ve opened your account, you’ll have 60 days to deposit £10,000 or more and shift it to the products on the platform. You should get your cashback by 31 December. Bear in mind that the offer is only available on regular easy-access and fixed savings accounts.

It doesn’t apply to Hargreaves Lansdown’s cash Isa. Hargreaves Lansdown is also running a strong free pension deal over on its investment platform. Here’s a full look at how much you need to deposit to step up through the cashback tiers: Is it worth joining Active Savings? If you’re already thinking about switching to a new savings account, a cashback incentive can boost your pot.

It’s important you don’t choose where to stash your money based on a deal alone – you should consider the available rates and whether the provider suits your needs. Savings platforms provide a straightforward and convenient way to access competitive rates and manage your money in one place, but it’s likely you’ll find better rates by going directly to providers.

The top rate on an easy-access account through Hargreaves Lansdown Active Savings* is 3.95 per cent variable, which is offered by Whiteaway Laidlaw – part of Shawbrook Bank. Read More Prosper boosts 120-day notice savings account to 4.21% - is it worth opening? This is slightly lower than the rates available elsewhere.

The Family Building Society currently offers 4.15 per cent variable on its easy-access saver, while you can secure even higher rates if you’re prepared to accept a short-term bonus rate or restrictions on your number of yearly withdrawals. When it comes to fixed rates, there are particularly strong deals currently available, and Active Savings doesn’t beat them.

For example, the top rate on a one-year fix through Active Savings is 4.55 per cent, which is an account offered by the National Bank of Kuwait – and you need to open an account with £10,000 minimum. Meanwhile, MBNA Bank is offering a one-year fix at a rate of 4.85 per cent with a much lower minimum deposit of £1,000. Find out what the platform is like for investing in our full Hargreaves Lansdown review.

SAVE MONEY, MAKE MONEY4.76% cash Isa4.76% cash IsaTrading 212: 1.16% fixed 12-month bonusLearn MoreLearn MoreUp to £500 cashbackUp to £500 cashback£50-£500 back when investing at least £500Learn MoreLearn MoreInternet with gift cardInternet with gift card£100 voucher when you take out broadbandLearn MoreLearn More£200 with Sipp£200 with Sipp£200 cashback when you open a pensionLearn MoreLearn More£20 gift card£20 gift cardOpen a Plum Isa and hold £1,000 for 90 daysLearn MoreLearn MoreAffiliate links: If you take out a product This is Money may earn a commission. These deals are chosen by our editorial team, as we think they are worth highlighting.

This does not affect our editorial independence. Terms and conditions apply on all offers.





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