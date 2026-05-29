Harger: Watching Mayor Katie Wilson govern Seattle feels like a body-switching comedy. The reality of the job is catching up to her

This is Katie Wilson's first real job. It is like one of those body-switching comedies from the 80s where the kid wakes up in the adult body and isn't really sure what they're doing.

Harger: Watching Mayor Katie Wilson govern Seattle feels like a body-switching comedy. The reality of the job is catching up to herSeattle mayor-elect Katie Wilson smiles while delivering a victory speech during a news conference at the Seattle Labor Temple Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025, in Seattle.

I met Mayor Katie Wilson once before she was the mayor. Briefly interviewed her ahead of the primary in a race full of curious characters. I’ll admit it. I didn’t take her as seriously as I should.

Nice person. The resume was thin. Multiple people in the primary had practical experience. At least Wilson didn’t accidentally stealBut not taking her candidacy as seriously as I should have in the primary?

That’s on me. As we got closer to the election, it became clear to me she was going to win. She was running as a very progressive candidate in a city that shares her politics. By the time I was consistently pointing to the resume shortcomings and lack of experience in my morning commentaries, the die had been cast.

Katie Wilson’s first weeks: a Starbucks boycott, a wave to high earners, and a council that wasn’t going to play along At her first big speech after being declared the winner, Wilson urged people to boycott Starbucks. Last month, she dismissivelyLast week, the mayor’s office pushed council members to pull amendments to her shelter expansion bill.

Council members called it a “vast overreach,”SPOG president Kent Loux says the mayor’s office threatened him with policy violations over a publicly available CCTV videoLoux is the president of the Seattle Police Officers Guild. SPOG and City Hall have been at each other’s throats for years. A union president criticizing a Seattle mayor is not, by itself, news around here.

After a Capitol Hill shooting, Loux posted publicly available CCTV video on social media to make a simple point: Surveillance cameras help officers catch violent criminals. He said he got the video from KOMO News. He shortened it. He added a red circle.

The mayor’s office demanded he take it down. They accused him of sharing a private law enforcement video and told him to “pull the post immediately. ” Whenthe video was public, they doubled down. The argument: because it was edited, only a detective could have made it.

The mayor’s office then threatened Loux with policy violations. The problem: SPOG is an independent union, not subject to Seattle Police Department policy. A few weeks ago, Wilson moved her chief of staff and longtime friend Kate Brunette Kreuzer to a “special projects” role. Esther Handy, a City Hall veteran, came in to replace her.

Wednesday morning, Jon Grant resigned. He was the chief advisor on homelessness and housing, the person tasked with delivering Wilson’s signature campaign promise: 4,000 new shelter beds, with 1,000 by the end of this year. Mayor Katie Wilson’s awkward business video, the water bottle covered in stickers, and the high five from a hand off-screen Wilson is a kind person. There is no edge to her in private, at least not when I met her.

She is exactly the sort of person you’d want as a neighbor. to address the business community. She is holding her hands strangely. The shot includes a water bottle covered in stickers. She told business owners she gets them.

“I talk with business owners and corporate leaders all the time who are great civic partners,” Wilson said. “They are committed to our city’s success, and many of them are collaborating with my administration to build new shelter and bring people inside. ” The mayor’s one nice line about Seattle businesses is that she likes them when they’re doing something for her. And at one point, she gives an awkward high five to a hand that reaches in from off-screen.

You never see who it belongs to. A high five. To a disembodied hand. It was supposed to be charming.

It was instead … awkward. It is what happens when somebody around the mayor thinks a viral moment will fix what a press release can’t. Harger: Sound Transit votes Thursday on which promises to break. And if you think ST4 isn't coming, I have a train to sell you Harger: North Seattle residents begged for action after 95 Aurora Avenue shootings.

Katie Wilson's City Hall gave them process. This is Katie Wilson’s first real job. She ran the Transit Riders Union. She was barely paid.

She managed a staff of two. It is like one of those body-switching comedies from the 80s.

“Freaky Friday. ” “Big. ” The kid wakes up in the adult body and isn’t really sure what they’re doing, but they try their best. The hands don’t know where to go.

Everything is a half-beat behind. Reality is catching up to her in real time. The council. The budget.

The press. The business community. The homelessness contractors. The police union.

The voters who liked the campaign rhetoric are now watching the city try to function on it. And I notice I’m doing something I don’t usually do. I’m pulling punches. I’m writing about the mayor of a major American city the way you’d write about somebody’s kid struggling at their first real job.

Mayors of major American cities don’t usually invite that kind of treatment. The job is too big. Seattle has more than 800,000 residents, an $8.9 billion city budget, a police department, a homelessness crisis, a fentanyl crisis, and a council that increasingly looks like it’s running the show. In those body-switching movies, the kid figures it out.

Not all at once. Not gracefully. But eventually. They ask the dumb question that turns out to be the right question.

They shake something loose. I don’t know if that happens here. The early signs are not encouraging. A boycott as an opening move.

A chief of staff out. A homelessness lead out. A council that does not feel like a partner. A cease and desist letter from the police union.

A video of a high-five to nobody. Seattle elected her. Seattle owns this. The next four years will tell us whether the kid in the adult body figures out the job or the adults in the room have to start running the city around her.

“Seattle’s Morning News” Harger: Watching Mayor Katie Wilson govern Seattle feels like a body-switching comedy. The reality of the job is catching up to her This is Katie Wilson's first real job. It is like one of those body-switching comedies from the 80s where the kid wakes up in the adult body and isn't really sure what they're doing. Following the tragic disaster at a Longview packaging plant Tuesday, eight people have died, and at least eight others are injured.

Gov. Ferguson stated on X that while he is governor, he will veto any attempt to lower the threshold for the millionaires' tax or raise the rate. The hits just keep coming for Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson. The way things are going, I fear she's on track to be the worst mayor in city history.

You know the scene. Michael Scott walks in, sees Toby sitting there, and loses it —"No! God! No, no, no!

" That's how I feel about Bellevue’s new parking plan. I have a group of friends who have bonded over a really toxic experience at work.

However, whenever we get together, that negative time in our lives always comes up. Colon cancer is one of the most common and deadliest types of cancer, and routine screenings are the best way to reduce your chances of becoming a statistic.

Redmond HVAC contractor earns triple recognition in 60 days, reflecting a shift in how homeowners vet contractors Three independent organizations that evaluate home service contractors each reached the same conclusion: Home Comfort Alliance is among the most reliable in its market. WSECU Community Champion: Chrystal Ortega’s mission to feed Spokane Chrystal Ortega's tireless dedication recently earned her the WSECU Community Champions Award and a $1,000 grant to further the mission.

When Shawn Tibbitts opened Tibbitts FernHill, he was just trying to survive. The small Tacoma restaurant has since earned culinary awards and praise. Wilcox Family Farms is continuing its cherished holiday tradition of giving back by donating nearly one million eggs to food banks across the South Sound region this season. Harger: Watching Mayor Katie Wilson govern Seattle feels like a body-switching comedy. The reality of the job is catching up to her





Mynorthwest / 🏆 438. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Lululemon Buries the Hatchet With Founder Chip WilsonLululemon reaches agreement with founder Chip Wilson, avoiding a proxy battle while updating its board.

Read more »

Daredevil: Born Again: Wilson Bethel Teases Bullseye's Season 3 LookWilson Bethel teased Bullseye's new look for Marvel Television's Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio-starring Daredevil: Born Again Season 3.

Read more »

Ciara Miller Struggles with Emotions as Amanda Batula and West Wilson's Relationship ContinuesCiara Miller is still processing her feelings after her friend Amanda Batula started dating her ex-boyfriend West Wilson. The production for Summer House's next season is set to begin in July, but the cast is yet to be finalized. The ongoing scandal involving West's lies has led to producers exploring new locations for the show.

Read more »

Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson's homelessness advisor resigns in move to mitigate tension with city councilA key policy advisor within Seattle Mayor's leadership team has stepped down. Jon Grant, Wilson’s chief advisor on homelessness and housing, resigned Wednesday morning.

Read more »