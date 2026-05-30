This is the fifth piece I have written about the pimp war on Aurora Avenue in 12 days.

Harger: Seattle removed the Aurora Avenue planters and installed barriers a driver can pass right through. The pimps and prostitutes were back by Thursday night.

The Seattle Department of Transportation removed Aurora Avenue neighbors' steel planters. They installed concrete barriers spaced wide enough that a car can drive between them. I am running out of new ways to describe it. Ninety-five shootings in two years.

Seven in the last two weeks. Bullets above a bassinet holding a five-week-old. Thirteen shell casings at a school bus stop. A Glock switch firing on a residential street.

A father counting rounds instead of sleeping. A neighbor recording a video of his living room window for evidence. Aurora Avenue has had its rough stretches for decades. Prostitution.

Cheap motels. Street crime. The neighbors who live there know that history. They have lived it.

What is happening now is something else. Long-time residents I have talked to said they have never seen anything like the last two years. Pimps fighting over corners with automatic weapons. Drive-bys on residential side streets.

Bullets through living-room walls. The loitering laws came off the books in 2020. Pimps moved in. The police department has shrunk from roughly 1,200 deployable officers to about 860.

The neighbors say the math has produced a different Aurora. The body count says they are right. On Sunday, the neighbors did what the city would not. They moved steel planters into three residential side streets near Aurora Avenue.

The point was to break a driving pattern. Pimps and johns cruise Aurora, turn onto a residential side street, loop around the block, come back out onto Aurora, and run the route again. Side streets are part of the circuit. Close the side streets at Aurora and the circuit breaks.

Alison Holcomb, Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson’s public safety advisor, came out. She told residents she heard them. She told them this was a top priority. A statement from the mayor’s office Wednesday evening: The current situation along the Aurora corridor is unacceptable, and we share neighbors’ desire for immediate action to address safety concerns.

As part of our ongoing efforts, the mayor has directed the Seattle Department of Transportation to replace the resident-installed barriers with temporary traffic calming treatments at the three locations to reduce cut-through traffic and address the access needs of those living on the street. Two things I will say about that statement. The word “unacceptable” is the right word. It is the word that has been missing for two years.

And the patrols are real. Andrew Steelsmith, the resident who has been documenting the violence on Reddit, says they have seen increased patrols since the city’s response. SDOT removed the neighbors’ steel planters Thursday. They installed concrete barriers spaced wide enough that a car can drive between them.

Steelsmith spelled out on Reddit why this misses the point of the original closures. The full closures on 101st and 107th worked because johns will not pull into a closed street, and pimps cannot flee other pimps or run from police into a closed street. So the pimps did not put their girls on those blocks. The closed entrance devalued the street.

The Seattle Department of Transportation removed Aurora Avenue neighbors’ steel planters. They installed concrete barriers spaced wide enough that a car can drive between them. We did not have to wait long to see whether the new barriers would work. Same block.

Same loop. Same problem the residents had spent three years documenting, and the planters had solved in a weekend. Reopened by the city, repopulated by the trade, within hours. The Seattle Police Department is in the neighborhood.

The cops are doing their job. The barriers SDOT installed are not doing theirs. Patrols help. Patrols do not change the economics of the corner.

The full closure did. Harger: North Seattle residents begged for action after 95 Aurora Avenue shootings. Katie Wilson's City Hall gave them process. The Wednesday statement said SDOT will spend the next two weeks working with the mayor’s office, SPD, and residents to determine whether the area would benefit from more permanent barriers, and at which locations.

The neighbors have already studied. They studied for three years. They watched 95 shootings’ worth of evidence accumulate. They watched what worked on 101st and 107th.

They installed the right answer on Sunday morning. SDOT pulled it out four days later. I do not doubt the people at the mayor’s office want this fixed. The word “unacceptable” was real.

The patrols are real. The Wednesday statement was a step. Maybe in two weeks, the city will come back with the right answer. Maybe the neighbors are happy.

Maybe the shootings stop, and the mayor’s office takes a victory lap on Aurora. If that happens, I will be the first person in Seattle to celebrate it. I will say so on the radio. I will write it on this page.

That is the gap. Between the language and the steel. Between what the city says about Aurora and what the city puts in the street. Between unacceptable and acceptable enough to live with for two more weeks.

We may get to vote on Washington's new millionaires' tax this November, and now, Governor Bob Ferguson is making a promise.

‘That’s just so abhorrent to me’: Former King County sheriff says city has failed Aurora, but arresting sex workers is first step After 95 shootings in two years along Aurora Avenue, former King County Sheriff John Urquhart said arresting sex workers is the first step. Harger: Watching Mayor Katie Wilson govern Seattle feels like a body-switching comedy. The reality of the job is catching up to her This is Katie Wilson's first real job.

It is like one of those body-switching comedies from the 80s where the kid wakes up in the adult body and isn't really sure what they're doing. Following the tragic disaster at a Longview packaging plant Tuesday, eight people have died, and at least eight others are injured. Colon cancer is one of the most common and deadliest types of cancer, and routine screenings are the best way to reduce your chances of becoming a statistic.

Redmond HVAC contractor earns triple recognition in 60 days, reflecting a shift in how homeowners vet contractors Three independent organizations that evaluate home service contractors each reached the same conclusion: Home Comfort Alliance is among the most reliable in its market. WSECU Community Champion: Chrystal Ortega’s mission to feed Spokane Chrystal Ortega's tireless dedication recently earned her the WSECU Community Champions Award and a $1,000 grant to further the mission.

When Shawn Tibbitts opened Tibbitts FernHill, he was just trying to survive. The small Tacoma restaurant has since earned culinary awards and praise. Wilcox Family Farms is continuing its cherished holiday tradition of giving back by donating nearly one million eggs to food banks across the South Sound region this season.





Mynorthwest / 🏆 438. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Jury finds Yorkville man guilty in 2003 killing of Tyesha Bell in AuroraPrince L. Cunningham, 53, of Yorkville, was found guilty of first-degree murder in the May 2003 shooting of 22-year-old Tyesha Bell of Aurora.

Read more »

Mayor Wilson orders removal of resident-built barricades along Aurora Avenue after drive-by shootingsThe City of Seattle is ordering the removal of resident-built barricades in North Seattle that residents said were installed to stop weekly drive-by shootings.

Read more »

Harger: Watching Mayor Katie Wilson govern Seattle feels like a body-switching comedy. The reality of the job is catching up to herThis is Katie Wilson's first real job. It is like one of those body-switching comedies from the 80s where the kid wakes up in the adult body and isn't really sure what they're doing.

Read more »

SDOT removes street barricades near Aurora Ave; neighbors doubtful of temporary measuresCity crews started removing resident-installed barriers on several side streets off Aurora Avenue in Seattle on Friday morning, even after residents said they h

Read more »