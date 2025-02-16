Harden's Return to Oracle Arena Brings Back Nightmares

James Harden's 11th All-Star appearance coincides with a return to Oracle Arena, the former home of the Golden State Warriors, which brings back both fond and challenging memories for the Los Angeles Clippers guard.

The NBA All-Star Game 2025 is taking place in San Francisco this year, bringing together the league's elite players for a weekend filled with exciting festivities and intense competition. Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden is making his 11th All-Star appearance, marking his return to the All-Star festivities after a two-year absence. The three-time NBA scoring champion is averaging an impressive 21.5 points, 8.6 assists, and 5.8 rebounds for the Clippers this season.

On Saturday, the All-Stars gathered for practice at the iconic Oracle Arena, the former home of the Golden State Warriors before their relocation to the Chase Center in 2019. Oracle Arena holds a significant place in NBA history as the site of many memorable playoff battles and the start of the Warriors' championship dynasty. Harden shared his candid feelings about returning to this arena for the first time since 2019. 'Being in this arena gives me nightmares,' he frankly stated to reporters during the post-practice media session. He added, 'I don't like this place,' with a playful smile on his face. During his time with the Houston Rockets, Harden's teams faced repeated defeats against the Warriors in four consecutive seasons, falling to the formidable trio of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green. This matchup became even more challenging when Kevin Durant joined the Warriors, solidifying their dominance in the Western Conference.While Durant now plays for the Phoenix Suns and Thompson has joined the Dallas Mavericks this offseason, the Western Conference landscape has undergone a significant transformation. Harden's Clippers currently hold the 6th position in the Western Conference standings with a record of 31-23





