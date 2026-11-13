‘Hard to win': Simons, Walker carry Portland lessons into Sixers roles

Former Blazers teammates are contributing in different ways for a Sixers team built to contend.

Anfernee Simons and Jabari Walker shared the floor for 128 games in Portland. The Trail Blazers won 43 of them. They sat beside one another in the Sixers’ interview room Thursday night after a victory and discussed what the other 85 taught them.

“Whether you’ve got a big role or a small role, it’s hard to win in the NBA,” Simons said. “We’ve seen it firsthand. ”Simons was an established starter entrusted with creating and scoring. Walker, a 2022 second-round pick, was trying to establish himself in a rotation.

Also read 🏀PG-13 slays the Sixers | Sports Daily Newsletter

During their three overlapping seasons, Portland went 33-49, 21-61 and 36-46. The Blazers missed the playoffs each year. Both are now reserves on a Sixers team constructed to contend. In nine games they've both appeared in this season, Philadelphia is 7-2.at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

Simons scored 17 points and shot 5 for 6 from three-point range. Walker recorded nine points and eight rebounds, including four on the offensive glass. Their production helped Philadelphia overcome a 17-point first-quarter deficit and improve to 10-3 without LeBron James.

“You learn once you come off the bench to kind of read the game before you get in there,” Simons said. “Obviously, we started off kind of slow. You just want to go in, bring some energy, get some stops, get out and run. I think everybody who got off the bench brought energy.

Advertisement

” Simons supplied an immediate lift with a deep three-pointer at the first-quarter buzzer. His shot ended an 8-0 Sixers run and trimmed Toronto’s lead to nine. He remained involved during an 11-0 burst late in the third quarter, knocking down a three and setting up Walker for a basket. Walker then made a three early in the fourth before Simons scored on the Sixers’ next possession.

When Toronto pulled within six with less than five minutes remaining, Simons answered with his fifth three-pointer. Making those shots is the most obvious way Simons can help a roster already featuring James, Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Jaylen Brown. He said the Sixers have not made him feel as though every opportunity must go in.

“They encourage us to keep shooting the ball,” Simons said. “Knowing that a team has that much confidence in us to keep shooting makes the game that much easier. Whether you miss or make, as long as we get the right shots in the right moments, I think everybody can live with the misses and makes. ” Simons spent seven seasons in Portland before playing last year with Boston and Chicago.

His move to Philadelphia reunited him with Walker and Rayan Rupert, another former Blazer who joined the Sixers on a two-way contract during the offseason.

“It made the transition seamless,” he said. “Just being able to have some comfortability with guys that I played with for multiple years. It’s been fun, kind of feeling like a little bit of old times. Me, Bari and Rups have been through a lot.

”After playing 188 games over three seasons with Portland, Walker signed a two-way contract with the Sixers in July 2025. He earned a standard contract in February and has since pushed his way into the backup-center conversation despite standing 6-foot-7.

“When I first got to the league, I was part of a rebuilding process,” he said. “I just felt like some of the little things I did didn’t always get noticed when you’re losing. I told myself, if I ever got to be part of a winning organization, then I’d go out and expand my abilities. ”Walker credited his timing and strong hands to lessons passed down by his father, former NBA center Samaki Walker.

Those instincts have become especially useful while the Sixers piece together their frontcourt behind Embiid.

Advertisement

“Rebounding is a skill I kind of honed in on,” Walker said. “My dad was a good rebounder. He was known for his rebounding and his timing. I think it’s just a gift that he transferred to me.

”“I don’t know if I was delusional, but I always felt like I was going to play and I was going to be a part,” he said.

“I read something where they said it’s a surprise, but if you were around me this summer, it wouldn’t be a surprise. This is expected, and I just want to continue to get better. ” The freedom Simons once had in Portland is no longer necessary. Walker does not need a high volume of touches, either.

Both understand that playing beside the Sixers’ stars requires shooting when open, moving the ball and handling the less glamorous work.

“You’ve got to find ways to impact the game multiple ways, even if you’re not scoring,” Simons said. “Whether it’s cutting, making the right read and pass to Joel, being the right swing pass to VJ, boxing out on defense or just being in the right position. ” Their opportunities will fluctuate. Simons may take nine shots one night and only a few the next.

Walker’s minutes will depend on matchups and the health of Philadelphia’s frontcourt. Winning has changed what they are being asked to do. Their three years together in Portland taught them why the adjustment is worthwhile.

“You feel appreciative of the times where you go into a situation where your role might be a little bit less, but you’re winning,” Simons said. “That’s something you can’t take for granted. ”