Wandering Wizard and Castilva Games invite players to the Harbor Alpha Playtest from December 3-6. Explore new biomes, underwater seas, and test PvP survival mechanics before the 2027 release.

Wandering Wizard and Castilva Games have officially announced that the first-person PvP survival game Harbor will launch a new Alpha Playtest from December 3 to December 6. Players can now register for this limited-access test through the game's designated Player.gg portal to experience the current build against other participants online. The developers state that this testing phase is crucial for gathering data on what mechanics are functioning well and identifying areas that require significant improvement before the final release.

Expanded World Biomes And Metro System

The latest Alpha Playtest introduces a substantial expansion to the game's world, featuring four entirely new biomes for players to discover and traverse. A major addition to the map is an extensive 11.2-kilometer underground metro system, which provides new tactical routes for movement and potential ambushes. Additionally, an underwater sea has been added to the environment, inviting players to explore depths of up to 250 meters using a specialized two-person submarine.

Also read Star Trek Voyager Game Year of Hell Expansion Release Date Confirmed December 9

These new environments are not merely cosmetic; they contain hidden wrecks and valuable resources that are essential for progression. The inclusion of the underwater sector and the expansive metro network fundamentally changes the spatial dynamics of the post-apocalyptic wasteland. Players must now adapt their survival strategies to account for verticality in both deep waters and underground tunnels, adding a new layer of complexity to exploration and resource gathering.

Technology Tree And Trading Economy

Survival progression is driven by a newly implemented 219-node technology tree that unlocks a wide variety of new content. This extensive skill or research tree allows players to access new weapons, advanced armor sets, powerful explosives, and significant base upgrades. The depth of this system ensures that players have clear long-term goals and a structured path for improving their characters and defenses as they navigate the harsh world of Harbor.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Complementing the combat and crafting systems is a player-driven trading economy facilitated by a camel caravan system. This feature introduces a dynamic market where players can transport goods across the map and engage in trade with one another. The caravan mechanic encourages social interaction and cooperation, as players may need to escort traders or compete for valuable resources that are transported through these mobile trade routes.

Supply Plane Events And Server Mechanics

One of the most high-stakes features in the Harbor Alpha Playtest is the supply plane event that impacts the entire server. A supply plane flies over the map approximately every 40 minutes, offering valuable loot to those who can intercept it. Players can use rockets to disable the plane's engines, causing it to crash and drop three crates of loot in the wreckage, creating intense PvP encounters.

However, this aggressive tactic comes with a significant server-wide penalty that changes the flow of the game. If a player shoots down the supply plane, all routine supply drops are suspended for a duration of two hours. This mechanic forces the community to balance individual greed with collective survival, as taking down the plane denies resources to everyone else on the server for a substantial period. This creates a compelling strategic dilemma for both individual players and larger groups.

Early Access Timeline And Future Outlook

Wandering Wizard and Castilva Games have confirmed that these tests are part of the development roadmap leading up to the game's eventual launch. Harbor is scheduled to enter Early Access sometime in 2027, giving the development team ample time to refine the mechanics tested during these Alpha sessions. The feedback gathered from players during the December 3-6 test will directly influence the features and balance adjustments made in the months leading up to the Early Access release.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As a first-person PvP survival game set in a post-apocalyptic wasteland, Harbor promises a tense experience where players must scavenge, craft, and build defensible bases. The core loop involves teaming up or raiding other players while chasing high-value targets like the War Truck and the Blackrail train. Harbor serves as the only safe zone, meaning that dying outside of this area results in the loss of all carried items, raising the stakes for every engagement in the newly expanded world.