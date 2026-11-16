Harbaugh Preaches Resiliency as Giants Chase First Playoff Berth Since 2022

The NFC East-leading Giants have a 50% shot at the playoffs, and their first-year coach says even the “so-called heavyweights” have bad days.

head coach John Harbaugh knows who is on the schedule in the coming weeks. And while the focus is on winning one game at a time, Harbaugh emphasizes a recurring theme with his players.

“You’ve watched us play. People have watched us play. You know where we are. We’re going to do everything we can do to try to win the game.

Also read John Harbaugh Defends Play-Calling After J.J. McCarthy's 293-Yard Night Ends in Loss

Our guys are going to fight like crazy. They’re going to compete, and we’re capable of making plays,” he said. The NFC East-leading Giants don’t always make things easy on themselves, which is probably why they still have their fair share of doubters.

Currently slotted as the third seed in the NFC postseason race, the Giants haveBut Harbaugh, unfazed, believes his first Giants team has as good a chance as any team to make some noise, and he’s not quaking in his boots about the tough opponent Big Blue faces next weekend when it hosts the Jacksonville Jaguars.

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“It’s pretty obvious that we can make plays on both sides of the ball. We’re chasing consistency, just like every single team in this league is chasing consistency,” he said.

“The so-called heavyweights, I’ve seen them play bad games too. I’ve seen them have plenty of bad plays. There’s no perfect team in this league. Is that pretty obvious to everybody?

This is a tough league. It’s pretty even. We’re in it just like everybody else. We’ll be fighting there just like everybody else.

”Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for 30+ seasons, and her work has appeared in multiple media outlets, including The Athletic, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and the Sports Illustrated media group. As a credentialed New York Giants press corps member, Patricia has also covered five Super Bowls , the annual NFL draft, and the NFL Scouting Combine. She is the author of The Big 50: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants.

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In addition to her work with New York Giants On SI, Patricia hosts the Locked On Giants podcast. Patricia is also a member of the Pro Football Writers of America and the Football Writers Association of America.