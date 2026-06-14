Happy's Humble Burgatory: Co-Op Horror Title Arrives on July 16

The new dystopian co-op horror cooking game Happy's Humble Burgatory is set to be released on Steam on July 16, 2026

The new dystopian co-op horror cooking game Happy's Humble Burgatory is set to be released on Steam on July 16, 2026Serve bizarre customers, hit fast-food quotas, and survive each shift before the nightmare takes over.

Asset Joy returns as the deadly threat, forcing your team to escape alive and extract hard-earned cash. Happy's Humble Burgatory adds voice-reactive scares and 35+ chaotic modifiers that reshape every run.is set up as a 1-4 player co-op title, where you'll be working on a test location to see how well you can serve the increasingly weird requests of the customers. But beware, you'll also need to escape the day, with your earnings, at the end of every shift.

Enjoy the trailer and finer details below as it arrives for PC via Steam on July 16, 2026. You and your crew are hired to participate in an experiment run by the Paragon Corporation. It sounds like a standard fast-food gig: grill burgers, fry sides, pour drinks, work the register, hit your quota, and keep the customers happy. Grill burgers, serve customers, and hit your quota before the kitchen turns into a nightmare.

When Asset Joy begins her hunt, try to escape alive and extract your hard-earned cash to survive another shift. You and your crew are hired to participate in an experiment run by the Paragon Corporation. It sounds like a standard fast-food gig: grill burgers, fry sides, pour drinks, work the register, hit your quota, and keep the customers happy. Every shift is a ticking clock – the kitchen always wins eventually.

Once the simulation collapses, Asset Joy breaks containment and begins her hunt. The iconic mascot is back for blood – and you have only one chance to escape! The game reacts to what you say on the mic. Speak the wrong word, and Asset Joy will hear you.

Speak the right incantation, and the kitchen warps. Learn how to use your words to your advantage, and what to never say aloud if you don't want to anger the beast.35+ modifiers ensure each run goes off the rails in a unique way. Rush Hour brings additional customers for a more profitable yet more chaotic shift. Profanity Policy punishes the team every time someone swears on the mic.

Back Burner changes all recipes mid-run. You never know what to expect next. Escape alive, and your earnings come with you. Spend them on boosters, sacrifice them to the ascension ritual to move the story forward, or gamble them on harder contracts for bigger payouts.

Gavin is the current Games Editor for Bleeding Cool. He has been a lifelong geek who can chat with you about comics, television, video games, and even pro wrestling. Follow @TheGavinSheehan on Facebook, Twitter/X, Instagram, Bluesky, and Threads for random pictures and musings. Hachette Boardgames has revealed two new tabletop board game titles on the way, Omens and Shape It, which will be released this July.

Teamfight Tactics is officially moving everything over to Unreal Engine, making it one of the most significant changes coming to the game in 2026.

After being teased a couple of months ago, the Square Enix Cafe & Shop in Los Angeles will open its doors to the public todayCall of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 will be offering players a chance to play the campaign ahead of time in Early Access if they pre-orderLittle Nightmares III has added a new chapter to the terror as The Backstage DLC is officially available today for PC and consolesThe Walking Dead: Streets of Survival is a new brutal arcade brawler based on the zombie franchise, coming to both PC and consolesHachette Boardgames has revealed two new tabletop board game titles on the way, Omens and Shape It, which will be released this July.

Teamfight Tactics is officially moving everything over to Unreal Engine, making it one of the most significant changes coming to the game in 2026. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 will be offering players a chance to play the campaign ahead of time in Early Access if they pre-orderLittle Nightmares III has added a new chapter to the terror as The Backstage DLC is officially available today for PC and consolesThe Walking Dead: Streets of Survival is a new brutal arcade brawler based on the zombie franchise, coming to both PC and consolesSesame Street is getting its first major video game in 15 years, as Sesame Street: Friends & Fun comes to PC and consoles in October 2026





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