Matthew Rosenberg Officially Off Todd McFarlane's Spawn was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday.

Happy 73rd Birthday Alan Moore! A Thought Bubble reflection, Prince Monolulu deep dive, and a salute to Moore today. Matthew Rosenberg officially off Todd McFarlane's Spawn tops Bleeding Cool's most-read stories for 18th November 2026.

Today's LITG also rounds up new DC Next Level launches, Marvel spoilers, and more comic industry news and gossip. Plus, a look back through eight years of LITG history and comic book industry birthdays led by Alan Moore at 73. Just back from Thought Bubble; it was lovely to see Leah and John Moore-Reppion at the show, and a reminder that it was Mr Moore's 73rd birthday today!

Also read Alan Milburn NEET Report Proposes Job Subsidies and Benefit Reforms

To celebrate, I will think on Prince Monolulu, a real-life London"character" who Alan Moore introduced me to in the pages of The Great When, and went on enough of a deep dive to spoil me on his actual fate in a subsequent volume.was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past eight years.

Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters by email below. And maybe you just have.

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"Rick and Morty" Season 4"The Old Man and the Seat" Preview Disney History"Hidden Gems" You Might've Missed on Disney+If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch atInterested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow. Founder of Bleeding Cool.

The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.

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