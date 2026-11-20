Bellingrath Gardens’ “Magic Christmas in Lights” opens Friday night. The Mobile Renaissance Faire & Pirate Festival is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, and the Mobile International Festival is scheduled for Saturday.

MOBILE, Ala. - Bellingrath Gardens’ “Magic Christmas in Lights” opens Friday night. The Mobile Renaissance Faire & Pirate Festival is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, and the Mobile International Festival is scheduled for Saturday.

Magic Christmas in Lights at Bellingrath Gardens “Magic Christmas in Lights” opens Friday and runs through Jan. 9. It is open from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. each night. The event is the largest seasonal attraction in the state, with nearly 3 million LED lights. Visitors can have holiday treats and warm beverages while walking through the 65-acre garden estate.

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Bellingrath will be closed next Wednesday and Thursday for Thanksgiving, on Christmas Day and on New Year’s Eve. Tickets are available at bellingrath.org Mobile Renaissance Faire & Pirate Festival The Mobile Renaissance Faire & Pirate Festival takes place Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 30569 Osprey Lane in Robertsdale, off County Road 64. The event includes jousting knights, magicians, a fire show and pirates. Tickets are available at GCRF.

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US Mobile International Festival The annual Mobile International Festival is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Grounds in Mobile. The event celebrates culture and community. This year’s theme is mythology from around the world. Tickets are available on the festival’s website, mobileinternationalfestival.org