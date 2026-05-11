The news text highlights multiple newsworthy events, including the disembarkation of passengers from a hantavirus-stricken cruise ship, Steve Daly's apology for a nationwide cyberattack on Canvas, three motorcycle crashes in Utah, concerns about a proposed data center development in Box Elder County, and the report of a motorcyclist victim in Utah County.

Passengers are disembarked from the hantavirus-stricken cruise ship MV Hondius at the port of Granadilla in Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain, Sunday, May 10, 2026. Meanwhile, the head of the CDC and other health experts are trying to reassure Americans that this is not a repeat of the COVID pandemic.

Steve Daly, the CEO of Instructure, apologized after a nationwide cyberattack on Canvas caused a major data breach. He wrote a letter addressing the Instructure members. Three motorcycles crashed on Trapper’s Loop in northern Utah, according to the Utah Highway Patrol. Officials said one motorcycle traveling northbound on SR-176 crashed on Monroe Mountain, according to the Marysvale Fire Department.

The department shared several photos of the crashed plane on social media. The PiuA proposed data center development in Box Elder County continues to face backlash over concerns about water use and the future of the Great Salt Lake. An investor KA motorcyclist was killed after he was struck by a car while stopped on the side of the Highway 6 in Utah County





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Hantavirus-Stricken Cruise Ship Disembarkations Cyberattack Apology National Highway Patrol Marysvale Fire Department Protracted Salt Lake Posterity Motorcycle Crashes Utah County Investor KA Motorcyclist Died Instructure Canvas Crashed Plane Box Elder County Steve Daly Hantavirus

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