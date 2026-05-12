Hantavirus outbreak threat mounts as Dutch and German passengers die on cruise ship MV Hondius

The world is on high alert for the first generation-three cases of hantavirus, with experts warning that cruise passengers might pass the deadly virus to the general public. Recent developments in Spain and France raise concerns that the virus could spread beyond the confines of the ship.

The world is bracing for the first 'generation-three' cases of the deadly hantavirus, with experts warning that we're just days away from cruise passengers passing on the disease to the general public.

No cases have been confirmed in people who were not on board the MV Hondius, but a contact case in Brittany, northwestern France, has been transferred to hospital for further checks. According to Dr Steven Quay, all generation-two cases - those involving people who developed symptoms after contact with 'patient zero' - took an average of 22 days to become sick, meaning generation-three cases - involving anyone who contracts the infection from the passengers - should start showing up around May 19.

Three people - Dutch national Mr Schilperoord, his 69-year-old wife Miriam, and a German woman - have died after travelling on the Hondius, two of whom were confirmed to have contracted the virus. But the situation could change, and given the long incubation period of the virus, more cases could appear in the coming weeks due to the level of interaction among passengers before the infection was confirmed





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