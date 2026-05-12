Hantavirus Outbreak on Cruise Ship 'MV Hondius': Zero Cases Confirmed Among Passengers Disembarking Early

The world is bracing for the first 'generation-three' cases of the deadly hantavirus, with experts warning that we're just days away from cruise passengers passing on the disease to the general public. No cases have been confirmed in people who were not on board the MV Hondius, but a contact case in Brittany, northwestern France, has been transferred to hospital to undergo further checks. This news raises concerns about potential transmission to the broader population and the long incubation period of the virus.

The world is bracing for the first 'generation-three' cases of the deadly hantavirus, with experts warning that we're just days away from cruise passengers passing on the disease to the general public.

No cases have been confirmed in people who were not on board the MV Hondius, but a contact case in Brittany, northwestern France, has been transferred to hospital for further checks. According to Dr Steven Quay, all generation-two cases - those involving people who developed symptoms after contact with 'patient zero' - took an average of 22 days to become sick, meaning generation-three cases - involving anyone who contracts the infection from the passengers - should start showing up around May 19.

Three people - Dutch national Mr Schilperoord, his 69-year-old wife Miriam, and a German woman - have died after travelling on the Hondius, two of whom were confirmed to have contracted the virus. During the cruise, some 29 passengers disembarked from the Hondius on Saint Helena, including Mrs Schilperoord, and one Swiss national in hospital in Zurich tested positive for hantavirus.

The passengers briefly board a second flight to Amsterdam, and another British national suspected of having the disease was repatriated from beyond the permitted destination. Experts are rushing to identify any potential contact cases who may have contracted the virus during the flights





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Cruise Ship Hantavirus Patient Zero Generation-Three Cases Long Incubation Period Transmission

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