Hantavirus Outbreak on Cruise Ship Highlights Funding Gaps in Research and Treatment Development

Researchers are on the brink of developing antibody treatments for hantavirus, but scarce resources and low infection rates pose significant challenges. A recent outbreak linked to a cruise ship has already caused three deaths and could worsen as the long incubation period continues to raise concerns among health officials.

The global scientific community is grappling with the challenge of developing effective antibody treatments for hantavirus, a disease spread primarily by infected rodents or their contaminated excrement.

While several research teams have made progress in identifying antibodies that could neutralize the virus, limited funding and a lack of urgency mean that human applications are likely years away. Meanwhile, health officials are scrambling to contain an outbreak traced back to a cruise ship, an incident that has already infected at least nine people, with three fatalities reported.

Given the Andes virus’s ability to spread from person to person and its long incubation period of up to eight weeks, experts predict that additional cases will soon emerge and more infections are yet to be uncovered. Currently, no targeted treatments exist for hantavirus, leaving clinicians to rely on supportive care such as hydration, rest, and in severe cases, intubation for patients struggling to breathe.

Researchers like Tony Schountz, an immunologist at Colorado State University, have spent years studying hantavirus and its potential human therapies. Using antibodies sourced from white blood cells of infected individuals, his team has found promising candidates capable of neutralizing different strains of the virus, including the Andes variant responsible for the latest outbreak.

Although the antibodies have proven effective in animal studies, Schountz laments the difficulty in securing the $25 to $50 million needed for large-scale production, human clinical trials, and regulatory approval. He attributes this funding gap to the rarity of hantavirus outbreaks—less than 10,000 infections occur globally each year, with fewer than 1,000 cases in the U.S. over the past few decades.

This scarcity makes it difficult to justify or obtain the necessary economic resources and to find a large enough patient population for clinical trials. Health organizations and governments are now preparing for a worst-case scenario as hundreds of passengers from the affected cruise ship, including 18 Americans, return to their home countries under quarantine.

World Health Organization (WHO) director general Tedros Ghebreyesus announced that all remaining passengers have been evacuated and are being closely monitored, while the cruise ship itself has been rerouted to the Netherlands. Additional concerns arise as 34 individuals who disembarked before the outbreak was confirmed have been identified and brought under surveillance. With hantavirus’s lengthy incubation period, experts anticipate more cases will emerge in the coming weeks.

Jason Botten, a professor specializing in hantavirus prevention and antibody research at the University of Vermont, expresses hope that sustained international attention could spur policymakers and funding agencies to accelerate research initiatives. He emphasizes, however, that even in an ideal scenario, any therapeutic breakthroughs would arrive too late to assist those infected during the cruise ship outbreak. Moving forward, Botten underscores the need for a global commitment to tackle viruses with epidemic potential, regardless of their current prevalence





sciam / 🏆 300. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Hantavirus Outbreak Antibody Treatments Public Health Emergency Cruise Ship Quarantine Viral Epidemic Prevention

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Hantavirus cruise ship outbreak, risk of microplastics-caused climate warming and Alaska landslide tsunamiA deadly hantavirus outbreak occurs on a cruise ship, scientists warn that microplastics may be contributing to climate warming, and a retreating-glacier‑triggered landslide unleashed a massive Alaska tsunami

Read more »

Here's what to know about hantavirus vaccines after the cruise ship outbreakThe Andes virus, a rare type of hantavirus, has a mortality rate of about 38%.

Read more »

Hantavirus Outbreak on Cruise Ship Evacuated to UKCruise passengers aboard the MV Hondius were forced to quarantine upon arriving in the UK due to a hantavirus outbreak on their ship. Twenty-two passengers were transferred to a Covid-era quarantine facility at Arrowe Park Hospital, where they will be closely monitored for 72 hours.

Read more »

Houston-based doctor says Hantavirus isn't very transmissible despite Hantavirus cruise outbreakHouston-based Doctor Peter Hotez said this outbreak has been going on since early April and added in past outbreaks the incubation period has been around three weeks.

Read more »